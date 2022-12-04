ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Respect for Marriage Act a necessary backstop to unpredictable Supreme Court (Editorial Board Opinion)

Same-sex spouses and their families will breathe a little easier this week after the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Respect for Marriage Act and sends it to President Joe Biden for his promised signature. The act repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, defining marriage exclusively as the union of a man and a woman, and requires states to recognize valid same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
