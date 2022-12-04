Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
agupdate.com
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
agupdate.com
Pillen to be first governor rooted in agriculture in nearly 100 years
For the first time in nearly 100 years, those in agriculture will be represented by one of their own as governor of Nebraska. Jim Pillen, a Republican businessman, hog producer and veterinarian, won election in November to replace outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts. Both men spoke at the Alliance for the...
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
tspr.org
'Timing is right': Barickman leaving Illinois Senate in January
Less than a month after winning an uncontested new term in office, State Sen. Jason Barickman said Monday he'll resign instead of taking office again next year. The Bloomington Republican said it was not an abrupt decision. "Your kids develop so quickly. One year is quite different than another. I...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Amani Hansberry feeling right at home in Orange and Blue, Illinois signee eager for next step
TOWSON, Md. (WCIA) — Wearing bright orange shoes that clash with his high school’s black, purple, and gold, Illinois basketball signee Amani Hansberry isn’t afraid to rep his school deep behind enemy lines. “I wanted to show I was with the Illinois fam,” Hansberry said about his shoes. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is feeling right […]
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
thechampaignroom.com
The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win
In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season. And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
25newsnow.com
Rivian signs wind energy deal to power factory in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian Automotive plans to buy wind-produced energy from a Virgina-based firm to power the electric vehicle plant in Normal. The agreement is for Apex Clean Energy to sell Rivian 50 megawatts of electricity from Apex’s proposed Goose Creek wind farm in Piatt County. Apex is attempting to secure local permits for the wind farm, which is slated to start producing energy in 2024.
Comments / 0