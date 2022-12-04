ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops

In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
ELSIE, NE
Central Illinois Proud

What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
DANVILLE, IL
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Pillen to be first governor rooted in agriculture in nearly 100 years

For the first time in nearly 100 years, those in agriculture will be represented by one of their own as governor of Nebraska. Jim Pillen, a Republican businessman, hog producer and veterinarian, won election in November to replace outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts. Both men spoke at the Alliance for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

State Farm plans to go green

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
ROCKFORD, IL
tspr.org

'Timing is right': Barickman leaving Illinois Senate in January

Less than a month after winning an uncontested new term in office, State Sen. Jason Barickman said Monday he'll resign instead of taking office again next year. The Bloomington Republican said it was not an abrupt decision. "Your kids develop so quickly. One year is quite different than another. I...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win

In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season. And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Rivian signs wind energy deal to power factory in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Rivian Automotive plans to buy wind-produced energy from a Virgina-based firm to power the electric vehicle plant in Normal. The agreement is for Apex Clean Energy to sell Rivian 50 megawatts of electricity from Apex’s proposed Goose Creek wind farm in Piatt County. Apex is attempting to secure local permits for the wind farm, which is slated to start producing energy in 2024.
NORMAL, IL

