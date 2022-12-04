Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Slightly Cooler Wake-Up Temperatures Early Week
A little chill is in the air across parts of South Florida this Sunday morning with numerous locations waking up to near-normal temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, especially across Miami-Dade County, courtesy of a northerly wind flow, ushering in cooler air south and down the Florida Peninsula. This will be a feature into Monday and Tuesday mornings as well, and while the Broward coast has avoided the 60s this morning due to an east breeze, there will be a better chance for sub-70F temperatures these next couple of mornings.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
Gas Prices Continue to Drop: Here is The Lowest in Coral Springs
Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then
Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).
COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida real estate experts offer their predictions for 2023
In a market like we’ve seen over the last year, who would dare predict what lies ahead in 2023? While most of us ride the economic wave with all of its twists and turns, it’s the industry professionals in leadership positions who have to anticipate what’s next, when that change will take place and how best to adapt and thrive.
OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program is out of funds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage on this program. According to emails sent to applications, the OUR Florida Rental Assistance program is not able to provide any further rental or utility assistance. Many viewers have reached out to First Coast News...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this week
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. This week, the discount retail chain Burlington is opening its newest Florida store location in Pembroke Pines.
You’ve got COVID — but what are the rules these days?
Someone at your office had COVID a few days ago and is now back at their desk in the cubicle next to yours. That can’t be okay, can it? COVID still spreads to an average of 12,000 Floridians a week or more if you count at-home tests. But what exactly does it mean to test positive in Florida now that masks are off and life is back to normal? What are the COVID rules anyway? The rules for ...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
niceville.com
Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man
FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
The Target of Two Criminal Investigations, DeSantis Now Being Sued by Immigration Rights Groups.
Ron DeSantisPhoto by(Public Use) At the time, immigration advocates criticized DeSantis' stunt of transporting immigrant asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as ‘political and inhumane'. This political stunt has already resulted in two separate criminal probes being launched into DeSantis part in a possible criminal conspiracy to both allegedly kidnap and defraud.
