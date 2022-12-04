Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
agupdate.com
Corn-performance trials hit 50 years
This year marks the 50th year of corn-hybrid performance evaluation conducted by the Wisconsin Agronomy Department, the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association and the seed industry. The first Wisconsin public corn-performance trials were conducted in 1973, by Elwood Brickbauer. Trials were grown in southern Wisconsin at Janesville, Lancaster and Platteville. In northern Wisconsin, trials were established at Antigo, Ashland, Hancock, Marshfield, Spooner and Waupaca. The average yield of the first trials was 121 bushels per acre.
iowapublicradio.org
Wolf meets with landowners, begins road to permitting carbon pipeline
Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are getting an earful from residents of eastern Iowa about the company’s proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline project. Wolf develops and operates pipelines in the U.S. and Canada. It is owned by CPP Investments, a pension fund. It has experience through affiliate, Wolf Midstream, which operates a 150-mile carbon dioxide capture system.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
Central Iowa Eyeing Thursday Storm Forecast
A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state. Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big […]
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
Popular Iowa Pop Corn Company Is a Famous Worldwide Treat
Going down the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Rabbit Hole at 7:10 am each weekday typically leads to some fun and exciting places. Such as it is with National Microwave Oven Day, which celebrates the appliance to change how the kitchen is used. The story goes that a self-taught American engineer...
Iowa’s Ethanol Industry Could Get Boost From New EPA Gas Policy
(Des Moines) A new EPA proposal could benefit Iowa’s ethanol industry. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an increase in the amount of ethanol in gasoline nationwide. The public comment period is now open, and a hearing is planned for January. The proposal also includes incentives to use more biogas from farms and landfills and wood-burning to create energy to recharge electric cars and trucks. Environmentalists and oil industry groups oppose the changes.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
KCCI.com
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
Wind and Solar Energy Plans Could Make it Difficult To Manage Reliable Energy for Midwest States
(Indianapolis, IN) A new report says plans to convert up to 60 percent of the region’s power to renewable energy could make maintaining a constant power supply more difficult. MISO, the Midcontinent System Operator, manages electric distribution to Iowa and 14 other states. They say wind and Solar power depend on weather conditions and are less reliable than traditional sources like coal, gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric dams. The MISO region is expected to reach 30 percent renewable energy within the next five years. Iowa energy companies MidAmerican and Alliant plan to expand their renewable energy sources.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Bobcat Population Doing Well
The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. And then the three tiers...
