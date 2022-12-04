Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
YAHOO!
The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord
April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue
OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph, leads to rollover crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Cudahy police say it was shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 5 that they...
CBS 58
Neighbors describe night of second death linked to Timothy Olson, Racine police decline to comment
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Timothy Olson's neighbors in Racine are sharing more about the night a woman was found dead in his bed in his mother's home. That death is now the second linked to Olson, who remains in the Milwaukee County Jail for a host of charges. Neighbors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
WISN
Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8
Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
CBS 58
3 arrested following chase ending in rollover crash near Veterans Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are in custody after a police chase that led to a rollover accident. The chase started just after noon Monday, Dec. 5, when someone reported that three people in a car pointed guns at him in Cudahy. Cudahy police pursued the car, which at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, boy recovering after 15-foot drop
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A 15-foot fall almost killed a 1-year-old boy in Plymouth. His parents said they didn't know if he was going to make it. Cainan Hardenburg is 20 months old, and the little man is taking big steps. "His favorite thing right now is police car," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away
A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene.
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant building fire; 3 families displaced, no injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - South Shore Fire Department was called to a multi-tenant building fire near 22nd and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Dec. 4. Officials received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the rear of a building near the roof. Police arrived, notified all upper-level apartment occupants, and assisted with the evacuation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
WISN
Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
Comments / 3