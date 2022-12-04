Read full article on original website
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments
OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for 17-year-old girl critically injured in Taylorsville crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An extensive road to recovery is expected for a 17-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Taylorsville. Madalyn “Maddie” Anderson, a junior at Murray High School, was pinned inside her car following a two-car...
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with impaired driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
kjzz.com
Teen admits to manslaughter in connection to shooting near Hunter High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A teen has admitted to manslaughter in connection to a shooting near Hunter High School in West Valley City. The suspect, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, was formally charged on Jan. 26. He pled guilty on Monday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm.
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Gephardt Daily
Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested after fleeing Salt Lake City police stop meant for someone else
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police started out searching for one suspect early Sunday morning, and ended up arresting another, after a convoluted search on the city’s west side. Police were originally looking for the suspect in an armed SUV...
Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree
Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Family mourns siblings killed in West Valley City car crash
West Valley City Police have identified the two people who died in a car crash over the weekend as 32-year-old Bebs Tisha Lee Valencia and 40-year-old Myron Marcello Singer.
Gephardt Daily
School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators. The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children...
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
kjzz.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after two-vehicle rollover in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County. Officials said the crash happened on southbound I-15 at the 11400 South offramp in South Jordan on Monday. Both cars rolled off the freeway to...
KSLTV
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
