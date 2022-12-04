ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Gephardt Daily

Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments

OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Summit County warning residents after smash-and-grab crime spree

Authorities dispatched to several popular Park City destinations during the crime spree. Parking lots at the Basin Recreation Center, Woodward Park City, Round Valley, Westgate and Willow Creek were all the scenes of smash and grab crimes. Several instances of attempted fraud at local stores followed the vandalism and thefts.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators. The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children...
KEARNS, UT

Community Policy