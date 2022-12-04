Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain Patchy dense fog continues near Lake Erie Patchy dense fog will remain along the immediate Lake Erie shoreline through the afternoon. Visibilities near the lakeshore and over some of the higher hills may drop to one quarter mile at times. Motorists should be prepared for fluctuations in driving conditions and slow down as necessary.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands With cold temperatures this morning and areas of fog and low clouds, it is possible to encounter slick spots on roadways across the region, even in locations where roadways appear dry. Slow down if you encounter fog and use low beam headlights.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware Dense Fog Continues Areas of dense fog will persist through late morning. Be on the alert for rapid fluctuations in visibility down to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek Patchy Fog This Morning Patchy fog is lingering across parts of northeast Iowa, temporarily reducing visibilities to under 1/2 mile at some locations. If driving this morning, be prepared for rapid reductions in visibilities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London The combination of abundant low-level moisture and diminishing winds has resulted in areas of fog. Visibilities were generally 1-2 miles, but there are reports of locally dense fog, especially along the immediate south shore of Long Island and NYC, as well as some of the interior valley locations of Southern Connecticut. Improvement will be gradual and will likely first occur across the NYC metro and the Lower Hudson Valley as winds begin to become more southwest. Exercise caution if driving early this afternoon and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS Areas of locally dense fog will continue across the mountains this morning. Visibility will be reduced to one-half mile in some locations, and will be quite variable over short distances. Visibility may change rapidly, such that even in areas with better visibility, dense fog may cause brief sporadic impacts. If traveling in the mountains this morning, be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog. Drive slowly, use your low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 12:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson The combination of abundant low-level moisture and diminishing winds has resulted in areas of fog. Visibilities were generally 1-2 miles, but there are reports of locally dense fog, especially along the immediate south shore of Long Island and NYC, as well as some of the interior valley locations of Southern Connecticut. Improvement will be gradual and will likely first occur across the NYC metro and the Lower Hudson Valley as winds begin to become more southwest. Exercise caution if driving early this afternoon and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas LIGHT SNOW WILL MAKE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS SLICK THIS AFTERNOON An upper level disturbance will bring light snow to northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Most of the snow will be along and north of highway 29. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a half inch from Merrill to Marinette, to as much as an inch and a half from Rhinelander to Niagara north. Roads and sidewalks will be snow covered, so travel with care this afternoon.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 03:07:00 Expires: 2022-12-11 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through the weekend.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North-central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas of fog will persist this afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Periodic whiteout conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County, including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to Summer Lake and Paisley. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
