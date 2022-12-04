Read full article on original website
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
Police officers should not have lain across Sheku Bayoh’s torso, expert says
Witness on use of force and police custody tells inquiry that lying on torso will ‘interfere with breathing’
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Urgent warning issued as girl, 16, dies after taking mystery drug at nightclub
A 16-year-old girl has died after taking a mystery drug at a Devon nightclub, police said.Officers said a boy of the same age has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the unknown substance – thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD – in pill form.The girl fell ill at Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.Her loved ones have been told of her death and are being supported, Devon and Cornwall Police said.A “number of teenagers may have taken the tablets containing unknown substances”,...
Black Militia Leader Handed 7-Year Sentence For Brandishing Weapon at Feds During Breonna Taylor Protest
John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black militia group, has been handed down a prison sentence of seven years. He was arrested for actions taken during a 2020 protest for Emergency Medical Technician, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers. According to The...
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
Autopsy claims Florida inmate Kevin Desir died from ‘strangulation’ in fight with officers
The family of a Florida man who died in a 2021 physical altercation with prison guards is calling for the release of surveillance video of what happened after a private autopsy concluded he was strangled to death.Kevin Desir, 43, was arrested on marijuana and criminal mischief charges, according to Local10.Desir, whose family says he had a history of bipolar disorder, was sent to North Broward Bureau Facility in South Florida, a prison designated especially for those with mental health challenges and physical disabilities, according to The Guardian.On 17 January, after Desir had been hospitalised for cutting himself, Broward County...
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child. PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex. The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty. He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood on 21 April. A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. Read More Hundreds of Met Police officers should be sacked for racism and sexual assault, force’s chief admits‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recoverMet Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers
Daily Beast
Retiree Accused of Murdering His Wife Insists She Was Just Clumsy
A 69-year-old British retiree has been arrested for the suspected murder of his wife in a small Spanish hamlet the couple had moved to just a month earlier. The man, who has not been named in accordance with Spanish laws, insisted that his 56-year-old wife had simply lost her balance and hit her head on the curb trying to get out of the car outside their Camposol home.
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
