BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The showers have exited our area for now, but plan on the rain returning by Saturday evening. You can expect an overcast sky overnight and throughout the day on Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning, so it will feel noticeably cooler early on. We have fall graduation ceremonies happening Saturday and if you plan to leave out early, grab the long sleeves. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s during the afternoon.

