Alabama State

wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday but drier conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! First Alert Accutrack is showing rain moving across central AL. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with calm winds around 5mph. It can feel a little chilly out with the rain!
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The showers have exited our area for now, but plan on the rain returning by Saturday evening. You can expect an overcast sky overnight and throughout the day on Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning, so it will feel noticeably cooler early on. We have fall graduation ceremonies happening Saturday and if you plan to leave out early, grab the long sleeves. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s during the afternoon.
wbrc.com

Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses. This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales...
92.9 WTUG

10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama

According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
wbrc.com

New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
wbrc.com

Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
wbrc.com

Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband. Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported. The woman never...
Calhoun Journal

Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
CBS Detroit

Meijer releases opening date for new grocery store concept

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced that its first two Meijer Grocery stores, which will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, are set to open Jan. 26, 2023.According to a news release, Meijer Grocery is a concept focused on making the shopping experience more simple for customers by designing the store with convenience in mind.Meijers officials say the stores will be more convenient for shoppers is because parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance, maximizing parking spaces close to the door, and the stores will each be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet with a variety of shopping categories,...
proclaimerscv.com

$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama

Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
