FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday but drier conditions Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! First Alert Accutrack is showing rain moving across central AL. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with calm winds around 5mph. It can feel a little chilly out with the rain!
FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The showers have exited our area for now, but plan on the rain returning by Saturday evening. You can expect an overcast sky overnight and throughout the day on Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning, so it will feel noticeably cooler early on. We have fall graduation ceremonies happening Saturday and if you plan to leave out early, grab the long sleeves. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s during the afternoon.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses. This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales...
10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama
According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband. Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported. The woman never...
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
Meijer releases opening date for new grocery store concept
(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced that its first two Meijer Grocery stores, which will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, are set to open Jan. 26, 2023.According to a news release, Meijer Grocery is a concept focused on making the shopping experience more simple for customers by designing the store with convenience in mind.Meijers officials say the stores will be more convenient for shoppers is because parking will wrap around a singular corner entrance, maximizing parking spaces close to the door, and the stores will each be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet with a variety of shopping categories,...
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
