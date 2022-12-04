Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
John Challis fans notice heartwarming Only Fools and Horses reference on his headstone
John Challis has a heartwarming reference to Only Fools and Horses on his headstone.Challis died in September 2021 of cancer. He was 79.The actor was best known for portraying Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the long-running BBC sitcom.His wife Carol Challis shared a photo of her late husband’s grave to Twitter, giving fans who wish to visit directions on how to get there.Some people noticed that a touching tribute on the headstone is a reference to a one-liner famously spoken by his character in Only Fools and Horses.The headstone reads: “John Challis – actor – 1942-2021.” Below are the...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
BBC
Celine Dion reveals incurable health condition and postpones tour dates
Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The French Canadian singer told her 5.2m Instagram followers the condition makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably. It has led to difficulties walking and singing, she said, meaning...
Comments / 0