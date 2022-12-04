John Challis has a heartwarming reference to Only Fools and Horses on his headstone.Challis died in September 2021 of cancer. He was 79.The actor was best known for portraying Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the long-running BBC sitcom.His wife Carol Challis shared a photo of her late husband’s grave to Twitter, giving fans who wish to visit directions on how to get there.Some people noticed that a touching tribute on the headstone is a reference to a one-liner famously spoken by his character in Only Fools and Horses.The headstone reads: “John Challis – actor – 1942-2021.” Below are the...

