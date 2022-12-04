The National Baseball Hall of Fame will soon have a new member, though it isn’t one of the former Boston Red Sox pitchers who were on the ballot. The “Contemporary Era Committee” casted their ballots Sunday, electing outfielder Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut Sunday, earning a unanimous selection with 16 votes. Former Red Sox pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were among those who fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction. That group also included Barry Bonds, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Albert Belle and Rafael Palmeiro.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO