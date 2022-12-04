ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
FanSided

Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
NESN

Former Red Sox Pitchers Miss Out On Latest Hall Of Fame Vote

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will soon have a new member, though it isn’t one of the former Boston Red Sox pitchers who were on the ballot. The “Contemporary Era Committee” casted their ballots Sunday, electing outfielder Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut Sunday, earning a unanimous selection with 16 votes. Former Red Sox pitchers Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were among those who fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction. That group also included Barry Bonds, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Albert Belle and Rafael Palmeiro.
