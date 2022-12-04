Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive. Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident SceneSuffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)
Nevada Driver Crashes Pontiac While Trying To Pass Fire Trucks To ‘Get To The Scene’ First And Help Out
The bizarre story of a driver who rolled their car while trying to beat fire trucks to the scene of a fire has gone viral. The incident, which happened in Churchill County, Nevada, has caught the attention of many for its ridiculousness and how dangerously misguided the driver was. The...
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
2 dead, 1 injured after car crashed into sign during police pursuit in Hazel Crest
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday were investigating a crash in which two people were killed and a third was injured following a police pursuit. Hazel Crest police said around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a car with three people inside fled south on Dixie...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Paramedic treated girl fatally injured in crash without knowing it was her daughter
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a...
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say
Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
Couple Take Selfie Just After Surviving Plane Crash That Killed Two People
A couple posed for a selfie moments after surviving a plane crash that killed two people. The plane crash survivors took a selfie to celebrate their survival after their aircraft hit a fire truck in a crash at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, on November 18. An individual,...
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
Man Dies After 30 ATV Bikers Assaulted Him Druring a Road Rage At 125th Street Harlem
Two weeks after 30 ATVs encircled a man's car in an assault and carjacking following a collision, the man died. Authorities claim that on November 4, at around 10 p.m., Arthur Cooke, 45, was driving his Mercedes near East 125 Street when he suddenly found himself surrounded by more than twenty ATVs and dirt bikes.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck and killed by a driver who believed they had hit a dear early Sunday morning. Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4
At least one person is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near Shady Oak Road. No one on the school bus was injured. Check back for more details in this d
MINNETONKA, Minn. – A driver is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 p.m. near Shady Oak Road. An Isuzu Rodeo lost control, hit a concrete wall and then struck the bus. Both vehicles then went into the median. The state patrol says 22 children were aboard the school bus, as well as the 71-year-old driver from Prior Lake. None were hurt.The identity of the Rodeo driver, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville, has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash
Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.
Small plane carrying eight people crashes into residential area of Colombia killing all onboard
A small plane carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed in the Colombian city of Medellin, killing all onboard.Airport authorities said that soon after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning, it crashed into a residential neighbourhood due to engine failure.All eight on board were killed, the authorities confirmed.Videos and photos of the crash in the residential neighbourhood showed fire at the building and plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported on ground even though seven homes were completely destroyed and six others sustained severe damage because of...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
