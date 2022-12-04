ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

WJCL

Spring-like weather through the end of the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Spring-like weather is in the forecast today. The morning started out with areas of fog, but there will be lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon. High pressure-system will control the weather today. So, it will be a dry day with highs in the upper-70s for most areas and lower-70s at the beachfront.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Warm December weather is in the forecast

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a small chance for a few showers this morning before a warm front lifts through the area. There will be some sunshine this afternoon with highs pleasantly mild. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-70s for most areas and upper-60s at the beach.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Jasper County about to improve high-traffic roads

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It’s a gateway for travelers between I-95 and the rest of the Lowcountry. Soon that improved highway in Jasper County will help make it smooth sailing for drivers headed home – or to the beach. Odds are you may not know where Highway 462 is, but you have driven it […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hometown Christmas kicks off local holiday season Friday

Hampton County's Hometown Christmas officially kicks off the local holiday season Friday. The Hampton County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Hampton are sponsoring the Hometown Christmas on Dec. 9. The event is planned as a festive evening beginning with a 5 p.m. parade from the Hampton Piggly Wiggly down Elm Street and onto Lee Avenue. Lee Avenue will be alive with food, vendors, and local businesses are encouraged to stay open. Christmas music will fill the air and snow will be falling at the Hampton Gazebo, and there will also be entertainment at the Palmetto Theater.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Mrs. Claus spreading Christmas Spirit in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — While Santa is coming to town……the first lady of Christmas is already here!. For the last eight years, Mrs. Claus spending the weeks leading up to the holiday right here in Southeast Georgi, Richmond Hill to be more exact. "I'm very lucky to...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at a restaurant Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!

Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth under boil water advisory

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory. Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA

