WJCL
Spring-like weather through the end of the workweek
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Spring-like weather is in the forecast today. The morning started out with areas of fog, but there will be lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon. High pressure-system will control the weather today. So, it will be a dry day with highs in the upper-70s for most areas and lower-70s at the beachfront.
WJCL
Warm December weather is in the forecast
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a small chance for a few showers this morning before a warm front lifts through the area. There will be some sunshine this afternoon with highs pleasantly mild. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-70s for most areas and upper-60s at the beach.
wtoc.com
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
Jasper County about to improve high-traffic roads
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – It’s a gateway for travelers between I-95 and the rest of the Lowcountry. Soon that improved highway in Jasper County will help make it smooth sailing for drivers headed home – or to the beach. Odds are you may not know where Highway 462 is, but you have driven it […]
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
wtoc.com
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the end is now in sight. This project was slated to be done at the end of this year — which is just 4 weeks away.?. It will...
Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city. After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough. The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has […]
blufftontoday.com
Hometown Christmas kicks off local holiday season Friday
Hampton County's Hometown Christmas officially kicks off the local holiday season Friday. The Hampton County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Hampton are sponsoring the Hometown Christmas on Dec. 9. The event is planned as a festive evening beginning with a 5 p.m. parade from the Hampton Piggly Wiggly down Elm Street and onto Lee Avenue. Lee Avenue will be alive with food, vendors, and local businesses are encouraged to stay open. Christmas music will fill the air and snow will be falling at the Hampton Gazebo, and there will also be entertainment at the Palmetto Theater.
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
WJCL
Mrs. Claus spreading Christmas Spirit in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — While Santa is coming to town……the first lady of Christmas is already here!. For the last eight years, Mrs. Claus spending the weeks leading up to the holiday right here in Southeast Georgi, Richmond Hill to be more exact. "I'm very lucky to...
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at a restaurant Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
savannahceo.com
Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!
Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
WJCL
Police in Savannah respond to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-516
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 11:49 p.m.:The crash has been cleared and the road is back open. Initial report: Police in Savannah responded Tuesday night to a crash with serious injuries that shut down part of I-516. According to a statement from the Savannah Police Department around 9:30 p.m., officers...
WJCL
Savannah business association accepting local artist St.Patrick's Day cup designs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As the success of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s Savannah To-Go Cup initiative continues to grow, so does the need for the next exciting design. This recyclable, aluminum cup showcases artwork created by local talent, which is then put into circulation by participating SDBA member...
WJCL
Fake letter from Effingham County Sheriff spreads around social media
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — After the Effingham County Sheriff's Office wrapped up putting out the ongoing fire from the school zone camera malfunctions, a letter began to surface on social media from an imposter, Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie. "The traffic cameras in the school zone were a pretty hot-button issue,...
Port Wentworth under boil water advisory
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory. Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth […]
WJCL
Explosion Investigation: Colleton County fire investigators search for cause of fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County crews are working to clean up from a fire caused by an explosion that may have been heard up to 15 miles away. This happened in Smoaks, about 17 miles from Walterboro. The fire is now under control. Officials have not reported any...
live5news.com
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The man was taken to a...
