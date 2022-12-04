ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx: NYPD

 6 days ago

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a gunfight with police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving recklessly, officials said. After running the plate, investigators said the car was stolen.

Police shoot at driver during Queens traffic stop; officer struck in leg: NYPD

Police then chased the stolen vehicle to 161st Street and Summit Place near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and apprehended one of the men in the car while the other fled on foot across the 161st pedestrian bridge, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Cops and the man then exchanged gunfire before the suspect ran into the marsh area by the Major Deegan Expressway, Chell said. About 10 minutes later, the officers shot the suspect after another gunfight, police said. Officers then picked up the man and brought him to the side of the highway and performed CPR.

“The marsh was lit up and that’s where the second exchange of gunfire happened,” Chell said.

The 39-year-old man was struck in the head and leg, and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

Authorities said they recovered two firearms and the suspect has a criminal history.

“They performed admirably tonight,” Chell said about the officers.

The charges against the two men are pending.

PIX11.com is New York's Very Own source for tri-state area news.

