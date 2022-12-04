Read full article on original website
jerry yax
2d ago
that prosecutor should keep their mouths shut and try the case in court and not with the media
Michigan taxpayers to help foot bill for Proposals 2, 3 recounts that won't change outcome
Michigan taxpayers will help cover the costs associated with the recounts of two ballot proposals allowed to proceed by the state's elections panel despite concerns the exercise would provide fodder for election misinformation and questions about the legality of the request. The review won't change the outcome of Proposals 2...
MI Democrat controlled legislature could push semiautomatic firearms ban in 2023 session
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newly introduced bills in Lansing would ban future sales and ownership of semiautomatic rifles and the open carry of them in Michigan. On the anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting last week, State Rep. Jeffrey Pepper of Dearborn introduced two bills to address gun violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gov. Whitmer appoints Judge Maldonado as first tribal citizen to Michigan Court of Appeals
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Gov. Whitmer has appointed the first tribal citizen to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado was appointed Tuesday during the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. “I am humbled and honored to be trusted by Governor Whitmer for this appointment to the...
Students held back by Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law more than doubled in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan schools retained more than twice as many students flagged for retention under the state’s Read by Grade Three Law in 2021-22 than it did the previous year. But that’s only 10% of students eligible to repeat the grade. Of the 5,680 Michigan third-graders...
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
'Very lame lame duck': Michigan lawmakers wrap up work for the year
It's not uncommon to hear vague platitudes from lawmakers trying to be coy about potential legislative initiatives in the works. But Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, who is serving his final days in the role, was blunt when asked what lawmakers might accomplish during the so-called lame-duck legislative session this year. ...
bridgemi.com
Gun control a priority for Michigan Democrats. What studies say about reforms.
LANSING — For almost two years, Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer’s bills to restrict gun access stalled in legislative committees controlled by Republicans. But next year, the Beverly Hills Democrat has a real chance to carry them to the finish line. Sponsor. Following a historic showing in the November...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 11,918 new COVID cases, 242 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 11,918 new cases of COVID-19 and 242 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,703 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,950,361, including 40,327 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Michigan ISD superintendents join forces to address teacher shortage
Superintendents with "Talent Together" say they hope to eliminate barriers for aspiring teachers and make the certification process more accessible.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. – A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s minimum wage set to increase New Year’s Day
LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has announced the minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. The new increased wage is set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Along with the $0.23 per hour increased minimum wage,...
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
Detroit News
Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle
The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
