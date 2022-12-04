The BORO is not only growing, it is having offspring. The BORO is the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where it is legal for people to walk down the sidewalk with a BORO approved alcoholic beverage. There are a lot of rules including that the alcoholic beverage has to be in an approved cup, but basically it allows someone to buy an alcoholic beverage in one establishment and walk down the sidewalk to another business to browse or shop. An alcoholic beverage from one establishment licensed to sell alcohol cannot be taken into another licensed establishment but can be taken into stores and shops or simply consumed while walking around.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO