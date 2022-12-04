Read full article on original website
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Schools Gets Board Of Commissioners It’s Always Dreamed Of
It hasn’t always been this way. In fact, through much of this century, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education have been fighting like cats and dogs. That’s been changing in recent years, and county residents can look for that to change more now that the Board of Commissioners has so much school system blood pulsing through its veins.
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
Mount Airy News
Pilot students take part in medicine seminar
Several states at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently were able to participate in the Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math as part of a Surry County Schools/Wake Forest University School of Medicine program. The students participated in a fall summit at the medical school on Thursday to learn more...
lootpress.com
Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner
YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
Mount Airy News
‘Christmas Carol’ to play at Reynolds Homestead
Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed Dec. 15 at Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. Once Upon a Blue Ridge, a professional educational theater company owned by Peter and Christina Holland of Meadows of Dan, Virginia, will present their 50-minute musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
WBTV
Salisbury native, former head of NCDHHS, and NC Chamber President Phil Kirk to speak at Rowan Chamber event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Phil Kirk, former North Carolina Chamber President, will speak at the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 15, 7:30 a.m. at The Abbey (128 N Fulton St, Salisbury, NC). Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels will sponsor the Dec. PIP.
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
WXII 12
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
Trinity High School students learn to weld, find a cool new career path
TRINITY, NC (WGHP) — Michael Harmon’s Agriculture Mechanics class at Trinity High School is always at capacity with students. These days, you will see a lot of females signing up. One of the biggest draws for the class is the students learn how to weld. Rebecca Brown says it’s become her favorite thing to do. […]
NC church receives outpouring of support after food pantry break-in
People in the Triad came together like never before for one small Greensboro church.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
rhinotimes.com
Downtown Outdoor Drinking District Expanding And Reproducing
The BORO is not only growing, it is having offspring. The BORO is the “social district” in downtown Greensboro where it is legal for people to walk down the sidewalk with a BORO approved alcoholic beverage. There are a lot of rules including that the alcoholic beverage has to be in an approved cup, but basically it allows someone to buy an alcoholic beverage in one establishment and walk down the sidewalk to another business to browse or shop. An alcoholic beverage from one establishment licensed to sell alcohol cannot be taken into another licensed establishment but can be taken into stores and shops or simply consumed while walking around.
This NC city’s richest resident made cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) -- A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine.
rhinotimes.com
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
