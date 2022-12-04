Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee shooting, bragged about killing
Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
wcyb.com
Police: Sullivan Heights staff member sustains puncture wounds, what happened is unclear
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member sustained puncture wounds to their stomach area Monday, but how the individual was injured remains unclear, according to police. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an investigation has been ongoing. Police said the puncture wounds...
Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
Gray woman arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs inside home in quantities ‘consistent with a resale operation’
A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
Sullivan Heights staff member stabbed with utility knife, school officials say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Heights Middle School parents received a call from school administrators the day after a staff member was reportedly injured on school property Monday morning. The automated call specified that the injury was the result of a stabbing. On Tuesday, Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski told parents that officials […]
wcyb.com
TBI agents gathering information on alleged assaults involving Daniel Boone football team
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are still gathering information into alleged assaults involving the Daniel Boone High School football team. The TBI was asked to join the case last month by the district attorney. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, alleged assaults were...
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
“We just need to know what happened”| Parents, student react to Sullivan Heights stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle School was reportedly stabbed. The response from Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has some parents keeping their kids out of school. News Channel 11 obtained an automated call from the Sullivan County School system […]
wjhl.com
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
