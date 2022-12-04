ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged

Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Sullivan Heights staff member sustains puncture wounds, what happened is unclear

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member sustained puncture wounds to their stomach area Monday, but how the individual was injured remains unclear, according to police. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an investigation has been ongoing. Police said the puncture wounds...
WJHL

TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy

(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs

An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

“We just need to know what happened”| Parents, student react to Sullivan Heights stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle School was reportedly stabbed. The response from Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has some parents keeping their kids out of school. News Channel 11 obtained an automated call from the Sullivan County School system […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy