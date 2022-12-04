Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Ballroom Dance Lessons continue on Wednesdays at the Owego Elks Lodge
Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge might be for you!. Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice.
Last Call for Holiday Giving Boxes
The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.
owegopennysaver.com
Shop and Win!
Historic Owego Marketplace is gearing up for Moonlight Shopping, taking place every Thursday up until Christmas in downtown Owego. During Moonlight Shopping, participating restaurants and stores in Owego will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday leading, giving holiday shoppers a few extra hours to shop local. Many Owego businesses,...
owegopennysaver.com
Family tradition of giving
Last Saturday, Franz Family members and others from the community gathered at Hyde Park in Owego for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. Gathering for a 9 a.m. registration, family members and friends arrived in running shoes and on bicycles, and even 4-year-old Nick arrived with a battery operated John Deere.
owegopennysaver.com
Holiday Magic returns to Newark Valley on December 10
On Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m., the Village of Newark Valley will light up like magic as their annual event, Holiday Magic, returns. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jim Tornatore will officially pull the switch to light over 50 Christmas Trees on the Village Green. Activities include wagon rides around the...
Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
owegopennysaver.com
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
14850.com
Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail
A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 586 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Kimberly Webster to James Savage and Teresa Forys-Savage for $223,000. On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 2489 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Jesse As Atty. In Fact and Dorothy Jesse By Atty. In Fact to Timothy and Cheryl Frock for $145,000.
NewsChannel 36
Big Flats Applebee's reopens after kitchen fire shuts doors for weeks
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Big Flats Applebee’s location is back open for business after a fire shut its doors for more than one month. Doors officially reopened Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the public. On Oct. 23, a kitchen fire broke out at the restaurant, causing smoke to...
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
owegopennysaver.com
Local Editor, Publisher and Historian to introduce two new book releases
The foundational history of the Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County is revealed in two newly published books; Charles Pumpelly Avery’s “The Susquehanna Valley, from its Indian and Pioneer History” and William F. Warner’s “Centennial History of Tioga County, NY, 1784 to 1876”. The Riverow Bookstore, located at the corner of Front and Lake Streets in the Village of Owego, will host a book signing by the Editor and Publisher Peter C. Gordon on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
Pangea Global Teahouse open in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The flavors of the world have come together in Watkins Glen with the opening of the Pangea Global Teahouse. The teahouse, on 221 N. Franklin Street, opened on Thanksgiving Day with a variety of international goodies. “I traveled to different countries and loved meeting with...
Comments / 0