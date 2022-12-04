ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
owegopennysaver.com

Ballroom Dance Lessons continue on Wednesdays at the Owego Elks Lodge

Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge might be for you!. Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Shop and Win!

Historic Owego Marketplace is gearing up for Moonlight Shopping, taking place every Thursday up until Christmas in downtown Owego. During Moonlight Shopping, participating restaurants and stores in Owego will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday leading, giving holiday shoppers a few extra hours to shop local. Many Owego businesses,...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Family tradition of giving

Last Saturday, Franz Family members and others from the community gathered at Hyde Park in Owego for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. Gathering for a 9 a.m. registration, family members and friends arrived in running shoes and on bicycles, and even 4-year-old Nick arrived with a battery operated John Deere.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Holiday Magic returns to Newark Valley on December 10

On Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m., the Village of Newark Valley will light up like magic as their annual event, Holiday Magic, returns. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jim Tornatore will officially pull the switch to light over 50 Christmas Trees on the Village Green. Activities include wagon rides around the...
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Holiday Home Tour returns for the 37th year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event. The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Spalding Memorial Library News

The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 586 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Kimberly Webster to James Savage and Teresa Forys-Savage for $223,000. On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 2489 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Jesse As Atty. In Fact and Dorothy Jesse By Atty. In Fact to Timothy and Cheryl Frock for $145,000.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Big Flats Applebee's reopens after kitchen fire shuts doors for weeks

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Big Flats Applebee’s location is back open for business after a fire shut its doors for more than one month. Doors officially reopened Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the public. On Oct. 23, a kitchen fire broke out at the restaurant, causing smoke to...
98.1 The Hawk

The Vestal Parkway Then & Now

The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local Editor, Publisher and Historian to introduce two new book releases

The foundational history of the Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County is revealed in two newly published books; Charles Pumpelly Avery’s “The Susquehanna Valley, from its Indian and Pioneer History” and William F. Warner’s “Centennial History of Tioga County, NY, 1784 to 1876”. The Riverow Bookstore, located at the corner of Front and Lake Streets in the Village of Owego, will host a book signing by the Editor and Publisher Peter C. Gordon on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Pangea Global Teahouse open in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The flavors of the world have come together in Watkins Glen with the opening of the Pangea Global Teahouse. The teahouse, on 221 N. Franklin Street, opened on Thanksgiving Day with a variety of international goodies. “I traveled to different countries and loved meeting with...
WATKINS GLEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy