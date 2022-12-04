Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Professor of Biology and Chemistry, Jackson College. John Denney, Superintendent, Hanover-Horton Schools. Corbin Saint, General Manager, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley...
jtv.tv
Four Earn All-State Volleyball Honors
Momo Hampton. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (December 5, 2022 4:08 PM) The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its all-state volleyball listings for 2022. The teams include four players from Jackson County. Here are the players listed on the all-state teams – first, second, third teams and...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
jtv.tv
Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open
Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
Michigan State football: Is 5-star DL David Stone close to committing?
David Stone is one of the best recruits in the 2024 class and Michigan State football has been hot on his trail for months. As one of Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan’s top targets in any class, Stone has been getting the full-court press from Michigan State and he has returned the love on numerous occasions. His Twitter profile picture is him in a Michigan State uniform and he even dressed up as a “D1 commit” for Halloween in Spartan swag.
jtv.tv
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group of Jackson. Pastor James Hines, Lily Missionary Baptist Church. Jason Norris, Crimson Oak Wood Company. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jeff...
Michigan State freshman enters transfer portal
Michigan State football is up to five entries into the transfer portal since its 2022 season ended, as freshman defensive end Chase Carter announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Monday. "I want to thank Coach Tucker, the coaching staff and the entire Michigan State family for embracing...
jtv.tv
Monday, December 5, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Aaron Dimick, People for the Parks & Trails. Lisa Schweizer, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. Mark Carpenter & Rachel Bean, Marshall Motors Hot Rod Elves. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Lengendary Spartan bids farewell to Michigan State
One of the best players on Michigan State football's roster bid farewell to the program on Monday after exhausting his collegiate eligibility. Punter Bryce Baringer, whose career average of 46.0 yards per punt set a new Big Ten record, delivered a message to the MSU fanbase through kicking coach Kenny Spencer's Twitter page on Monday.
MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans
Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
Michigan State football loses defensive lineman to transfer portal
The offseason is here for Michigan State football, and roster turnover is already underway as the Spartans look to flush a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022. Late Saturday night, MSU defensive lineman Michael Fletcher entered his name into the transfer portal. A redshirt junior, Fletcher struggled to work his way into the rotation along the D-line during his four years in East Lansing.
More Vintage Photos of Jackson, Michigan: Part 5
I don't know about most people, but I sure do enjoy digging up and viewing old photos and memorabilia from years and years ago....especially from places we're very familiar with. For this new Jackson gallery – the fifth one – I found some images I hadn't seen before in the...
jtv.tv
Jackson Magazine Presents “30 and Under” Awards
This year’s class was selected by a committee that included previous winners. In addition to excellence on the job, our honorees demonstrated strong community involvement. The December issue of Jackson Magazine, which features the 2022 Class of 30 and Under, can be read online at JacksonMagazine.com. Named to this...
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
'TCU is on the clock': Michigan players share first impressions of Fiesta Bowl matchup with Horned Frogs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Michigan football team was back in the College Football Playoff, as the Wolverines were announced to face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31. And in the moments following the Wolverines learning who their next opponent will...
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
beckersasc.com
Henry Ford Health names new Michigan hospital president
Emily Moorhead was named president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's hospital in Jackson, Mich. Ms. Moorhead, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been the hospital's interim president since February and previously served as the organization's chief operating officer, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the health system.
