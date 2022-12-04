WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday that a rise in antisemitism in the United States shows that an “epidemic of hate” exists in the country and must not become normal. Emhoff, who is Jewish, led a White House discussion on the issue with Jewish leaders representing the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations. They also were discussing ways to combat hate. “There is an epidemic of hate facing our country. We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” he said. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.” He said such attitudes are dangerous and must not be accepted.

