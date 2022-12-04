Nominate now for next Top Workplaces

In the competition for employment, Top Workplaces celebrates the companies that are getting it right.

The awards program -- a partnership with azcentral and The Arizona Republic sales team -- honors quality workplace culture, and it’s underway for the third year. Organizations with 35 or more employees in Arizona are eligible to compete for 2023 Top Workplaces recognition.

Recruiting and retaining talent are at the heart of the Arizona Top Workplaces program. Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Employees will be surveyed from December to March.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement. The campaign results will be published in 2023.

Energage, the Exton, Penn.-based survey partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

The nomination deadline is Jan. 13. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to azcentral.com/nominate or call (480) 937-0721.

For 2022, 120 companies were featured as Arizona Top Workplaces. Surveys went out to 46,838 employees in the region, and 23,637 responded.