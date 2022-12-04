Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO