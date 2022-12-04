Read full article on original website
shedger43
2d ago
time to start recalling these politicians that can't understand they have to uphold the Constitution not destroy it. further more they didn't give the people the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms that SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED so they can't take it away.
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Rifle Association Criticizes Proposed Gun Control Measures
Illinois lawmakers and firearm advocacy groups are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.
Illinois parents working to ban assault weapons
WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Opponents of assault weapons are trying to get the high-powered guns banned during a trip to Washington D.C. It includes mothers from Highland Park, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting at this past summer’s Fourth of July parade. This is one of their multiple trips to Capitol Hill since […]
Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
977wmoi.com
New Ban on Assault Weapons Legislation Introduced
New legislation banning assault weapons may be on the docket when Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield in January. The “Protect Illinois Communities act” is the product of a house working group. Representative Bob Morgan of Deerfield is sponsoring the measure and explains what it does. “First, it would...
Gov. Pritzker signs amended Illinois SAFE-T Act into law
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an amendment to the SAFE-T Act, which will abolish cash bail on January 1st, 2023. The 300-page amendment sought to clarify language in the original Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ […]
southernillinoisnow.com
New legislation to ban assault weapons may be on docket in Springfield in January
New legislation banning assault weapons may be on the docket when Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield in January. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” is the product of a House working group. Representative Bob Morgan of Deerfield is sponsoring the measure and explains what it does. “First it would...
Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines
Just 5 months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.
Gun store owner: Proposed gun and magazine ban would make criminals of ordinary Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Democrats and gun control groups are aiming to ban certain types of weapons in Illinois. A gun store owner says if that happens, they’ll file a lawsuit immediately. Lawmakers aren’t back until after the new year, but there is already an effort to ban...
wmay.com
Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse
Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
Illinois Democrats quietly amend The SAFE-T Act
Since news broke about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Democrats have been on the defensive. The bill’s proponents have argued that it is a perfectly acceptable bill with no flaws. However, Democrats in Illinois have quietly amended the bill.
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
977wmoi.com
Federal REAL ID Deadline Extended to May 7, 2025
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until May 7, 2025.
wjbc.com
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
