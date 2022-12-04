ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Caine
3d ago

Mr Saban might have lost two games but never washed up he is a very great coach regardless we still the best ROLL TIDE.

AL.com

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs

The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
ALABASTER, AL
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
SULLIGENT, AL
Bham Now

Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
Alabama Now

Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison

An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Upworthy

He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'

On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

