Debra Caine
3d ago
Mr Saban might have lost two games but never washed up he is a very great coach regardless we still the best ROLL TIDE.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn
ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Woman from famous Alabama civil rights protest photo dies at 81
Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81. She died Tuesday in Detroit, her home since the 1970s, daughter Lasuria Allman said. A cause wasn’t disclosed. King-Chalmers, 21 at the time,...
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Inmate found dead at Alabama state prison
An Alabama prison inmate was found dead Wednesday in his dormitory. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate was Tycia Leon Marshall, 41, who was serving a prison sentence for breaking and entering a vehicle. Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday in what was...
Upworthy
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
