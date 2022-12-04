Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for shooting woman on West Side
Danny Duley, 46, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Man accused of firearm charges outside of bowling alley
Boardman Police Department was called to a bowling alley on the 600 block of Boardman Canfield Road around 10:30 p.m.
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Man Arrested in Connection with Breaking into Howland Township (OH) Fire Station
A man was arrested after he was found by Howland Township firefighters rummaging through the kitchen cabinets of their living quarters at the main township fire station in Warren (OH), TribToday.com reported. Police officers were dispatched about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as Raymond Morgan, seated on...
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.
Youngstown man jailed on domestic violence charge facing new charge
Tyler Verhest was arrested Tuesday at a Renee Avenue house in Struthers by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for a fifth-degree felony charge of domestic violence as well as a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering.
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
iheart.com
Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large
On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
WFMJ.com
Charges filed against former Newton Falls chief, deputy related to 2020 traffic stop
The former chief of Newton Falls police is facing a criminal charge related to his handling of a traffic stop in December of 2020. Gene Fixler, along with former Trumbull county sheriff's deputy and Newton Falls police officer Dallas Young, are both facing one count each of misdemeanor dereliction of duty.
Man has vehicle carjacked outside Akron manufacturing plant
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
US Marshals now offering $10,000 reward for information on fugitive accused of killing Mahoning County 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues its search for a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy more than two years ago in Mahoning County. Federal officials are now offering an increased $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre...
New details on suspect charged for escaping police custody out of Mercer county
New details are emerging for a man arrested last week suspected of escaping police custody in Mercer county.
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Victims identified in deadly shooting that led to Parma shelter in place
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
Reward increased for suspect in 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney’s death
The U.S. Marshals Service announced an increase in reward money for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a man wanted on charges related to the shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in September 2022.
Report: Man stopped with gun going to woman’s house in Girard
Niles police may have stopped a dangerous situation before it got worse.
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.
