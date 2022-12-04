ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man Arrested in Connection with Breaking into Howland Township (OH) Fire Station

A man was arrested after he was found by Howland Township firefighters rummaging through the kitchen cabinets of their living quarters at the main township fire station in Warren (OH), TribToday.com reported. Police officers were dispatched about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as Raymond Morgan, seated on...
WARREN, OH
Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH

