Fort Worth, TX

Pro sports returns to Dickies Arena as Panther City Lacrosse Club opens second season

By Roger Pinckney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Panther City Lacrosse Club faced some growing pains during its inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League .

Cheer them on for a strong start to their sophomore campaign when they open the season Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Dickies Arena.

Panther City finished 7-11 in its expansion season, finishing fifth out of six teams in the West Conference while missing the playoffs. Panther City is the only NLL team based in Texas, with many located in Canada and New York.

In fact, most of the NLL players are from Canada and still live there during the season. Many of the Panther City players fly into Dallas-Fort Worth for the games, which are all scheduled on Friday or Saturday.

For tickets, schedule and more information, go to panthercitylax.com or dickiesarena.com .

Movies That Matter screens inspiring film ‘Ascension’

Experience the incredible journey of a 13-year-old boy who risks everything to leave his home in Mexico and become one of the greatest horsemen of his time when Movies That Matter Latino Series screens “Ascension” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Rose Marine Theater in Fort Worth.

The 2017 documentary film, directed by Rusty Leaver, chronicles the story of horse trainer Ascension Banuelos, who became the first Mexican-American to be inducted to the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

In 1969, Banuelos left Lobatos, Mexico, to seek a better life in the U.S. With grit, perseverance and a passion for his craft, the North Texas cowboy broke through racial barriers to eventually become a champion cutting horse competitor.

“Ascension,” directed by Rusty Leaver, premiered at the Lone Star Film Festival in 2017.

Movies That Matter, a quarterly film series, celebrates the diversity of Latino culture. The series is made possible by a collaboration between the City of Fort Worth and Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center.

Admission is free, but visitors must register online. Go to artesdelarosa.org .

Fort Worth ISD holds hiring, advancement fair

Looking for a job in education?

Join the Fort Worth school district as it hosts a Hiring and Career Advancement Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will be held at the Fort Worth ISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, 76112 .

The district is seeking teachers, counselors, assistants and substitutes. Campus monitors, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers are also needed.

In addition, current employees can explore career advancement opportunities.

To register, go to fwisd.org/careers .

