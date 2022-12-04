Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Brass & Organ Christmas Spectacular’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some performances exist because of place. In our region, a special place for sound is an abbey. The abbey was built for religious purposes, but woven into the construction of its church portion was an intent to enhance music in dynamic ways (detailed at the end of this column).
wearegreenbay.com
Allouez Village Community Band Christmas Concert
(WFRV) – It is a tradition for many families, and the Allouez Village Community Band Christmas Concert is coming up on December 12, at 7:00 pm. “We Believe in Glad Tidings” offers music for the holidays. See a full concert schedule and location information at http://avbcommunityband.org/
wearegreenbay.com
Troupe to present Christmas show in De Pere, Ashwaubenon
DE PERE and ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual “Christmas with the Knights” performances in two venues in coming weeks. First, the student troupe will perform in Dudley Birder Hall on the college campus. Performances are at...
wearegreenbay.com
Hearthstone Historic House hosts Victorian Christmas
(WFRV) – The Hearthstone Historic House in Appleton is celebrating the earliest Christmas Lights. Jordan explores their Victorian Christmas event. Learn more and make your reservation to attend at hearthstonemuseum.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Hoopla in Peshtigo
(WFRV) – You can find out if you made the “nice” list at the Holiday Hoopla in Peshtigo. This new event is free for families and features great activities including a Christmas movie, cookie decorating, smores, and visits from BOTH Santa and Mrs. Claus. It is happening...
wearegreenbay.com
UW Oshkosh Theatre presents: My Genius of Humanity
(WFRV) – Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story in “My Genius of Humanity” examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home. The...
wearegreenbay.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay hosts annual Costumed Caroling with participants from Local 5 News
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, members of the Greater Green Bay community got together at the Epic Events Center for the 2022 Costumed Caroling performance put on by The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett and Jordan Lamers had the opportunity to participate in...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
seehafernews.com
Historical Society to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration Next Weekend
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to Pinecrest Historical Village next weekend for its annual Pinecrest Christmas celebration. The holiday festivities will start at 4:00 on Friday (December 9th) with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop for gifts and experiences Downtown Neenah
(WFRV) – The quaint downtown of Neenah is home to a thriving group of businesses. From retail to relaxation, dining, and more, this is a destination to explore.
Sheboygan native produces film that premiered in Hollywood
Carole Meekins had the opportunity to sit down with Sheboygan native Katie O'Regan — who is also a film producer and actress!
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Lady
Meet Lady, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This beautiful golden pup is 48 lbs of love and energy. She’s looking for an experienced family with any children over 10 years old who can help her learn appropriate ways to release her playful antics.
wearegreenbay.com
Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
wearegreenbay.com
Five things to read now from the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – The team from Lester Public Library in Two Rivers joins Lisa and Millaine with “5 Things to Read Right Now”. The books all have a sci-fi feel to them. To visit the library head to 1001 Adams Street, Two rivers or lesterlibrary.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Support Wisconsin businesses with items from SmithMaker Artisan Co.
(WFRV) – Support small, independent makers with our Holiday Spotlight on SmithMaker Artisan Co. The store features handmade and carefully curated items with ties to Wisconsin and the Midwest. They have locations in De Pere and Sturgeon Bay. Learn more in this tour around the store, or visit smith-maker.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Great Being Home program expected to retain employees in Green Bay through homeownership
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, the City of Green Bay, Greater Green Bay Chamber, and NeighborWorks announced a partnership for a homeownership program. The ‘Great Being Home’ program helps employers attract and retain talent, increase awareness, and resources for homeownership among local employees, increase homeownership rates within the city, and strengthen neighborhoods.
wearegreenbay.com
New owners at Captain’s Walk Winery make renovations
(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay seniors discuss Medicare advantage ahead of enrollment deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With tomorrow’s deadline for seniors to enroll in a Medicare Advantage program, we spoke with people over 65 to see how it has benefitted them. Green Bay resident Mark Schahczenski has been covered by the advantage program for two years and was just signing up for his third when we spoke to him.
