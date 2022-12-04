ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Hawks’ Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder but did not attend the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game. Young, who was in the lineup for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City, declined to take questions before the game, but McMillan told reporters before tipoff that he addressed the team and spoke with Young after the morning shootaround. McMillan said he never told Young to skip the game.
ATLANTA, GA
KRDO

Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points and Darius Garland had 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRDO

Murray 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars were shut out for the first time this season. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy