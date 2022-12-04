Voters aged 18-24 made up nearly 10 percent of early voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff for the state Senate seat in Georgia. According to the secretary of state’s office, the demographic showed up in numbers higher than millennials and the younger portion of Gen X voters as of last week. Exit polls from the midterms indicate that Gen Z voters preferred Democratic candidates over Republicans, which may help secure the win for Raphael Warnock.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO