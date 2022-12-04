Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Is Exceptional, but Last Year’s Memories Haunt California
The Sierra snowpack vital to supplying water for California’s residents, businesses, and farms is off to a strong start. Recent storms bringing rain to the Valley and other parts of the state are also dumping snow on the Sierra Nevada. According to the state Department of Water Resources, the...
GV Wire
High Turnout of the Youngest Voters May Help Warnock in the Georgia State Senate Runoff
Voters aged 18-24 made up nearly 10 percent of early voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff for the state Senate seat in Georgia. According to the secretary of state’s office, the demographic showed up in numbers higher than millennials and the younger portion of Gen X voters as of last week. Exit polls from the midterms indicate that Gen Z voters preferred Democratic candidates over Republicans, which may help secure the win for Raphael Warnock.
GV Wire
Warnock or Walker? Georgia Voters Settle Last Senate Seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff has lower stakes than the...
