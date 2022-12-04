ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

High Turnout of the Youngest Voters May Help Warnock in the Georgia State Senate Runoff

Voters aged 18-24 made up nearly 10 percent of early voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff for the state Senate seat in Georgia. According to the secretary of state’s office, the demographic showed up in numbers higher than millennials and the younger portion of Gen X voters as of last week. Exit polls from the midterms indicate that Gen Z voters preferred Democratic candidates over Republicans, which may help secure the win for Raphael Warnock.
Warnock or Walker? Georgia Voters Settle Last Senate Seat

Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff has lower stakes than the...
