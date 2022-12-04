Read full article on original website
CDC updates the status of the 'tripledemic'
Top U.S. health officials today warned that three dangerous respiratory viruses are all spreading widely now, threatening to disrupt the holiday season. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Health officials have been warning for months that the nation could be facing a tripledemic this winter...
A Critical State of Mind: a look into California's mental health
A new ABC30 original documentary series takes a deep look at the state of mental health and the people speaking up for change.
COVID might cause sleep troubles that can last even after the infection passes
When you feel under the weather, doctor's orders are often stay home, get some rest, sleep it off. Well, that is sometimes easier said than done. Falling asleep, staying asleep can be difficult if you're sick. And for some people who've had COVID, the sleep disturbances may last for months, even after they otherwise feel better. Science journalist Emily Sohn dug into that in a recent piece for National Geographic. It's headlined "COVID-19 Can Ruin Your Sleep In Many Different Ways - Here's Why." Emily Sohn, welcome.
What to know about the fears of a 'tripledemic' this holiday season
Thanksgiving appears to have jump-started a new surge of COVID. The pandemic is still out there, along with the flu and RSV. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has been tracking what is often known as the tripledemic (ph). Hey there, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hey there, Steve. INSKEEP: OK, so...
A ‘New Normal’—National Student Survey Finds Mental Health Top Learning Obstacle
Depression and anxiety continue to plague an overwhelming number of America’s middle and high school students, particularly LGBTQ and students of color, hampering efforts to boost learning from pandemic losses. Secondary students at every grade level maintain depression, stress, and anxiety is the most common barrier to learning. And fewer than half of them, regardless […]
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's Life Kit offered a lot of tips this year. We shared guidance on how to take better photos on vacation, how to find your singing voice and even how to overcome FOMO. Out of the 143 episodes that we published in 2022, there were a handful that really took off with our audience: You loved a story that busts myths on hydration, guidance on how to prevent impulse purchases and our advice column, Dear Life Kit.
Paramore on the importance of making space for mental health and learning to say no
During a recent chat with Audacy, Paramore discussed taking time off, the importance of making space for mental health and learning to say no.
The meaning of dread and how to manage it
We all have a list of things we dread these days - the start of the work week late on Sunday afternoon, the impending holidays and what we're doing about them, the existential threat of climate change. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This season on "More Than A Feeling," a podcast...
With one dose, new drug may cure sleeping sickness. Could it also wipe it out?
In 2004, when physician Dr. Wilfried Mutombo began treating patients diagnosed with sleeping sickness, the available treatments were themselves horrific and sometimes deadly. "The widely available treatment then was an arsenic-based drug, and it was toxic. It could kill up to 5% of patients," he says. "I lost two of my patients. They were young, and that was a very bad experience.
Jose Becerra: Increased Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 due to Logistics
Ph.D candidate, Jose Becerra, speaks on the ways warehouse workers and those around them are at an increased risk for serious illness like, especially during the pandemic, due to poor working conditions and exposure to pollutants in the Inland Empire. Many are still feeling the effects through Long Covid. As...
