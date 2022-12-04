ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
merrimackvalley.org

The Greater Merrimack Valley Spotlight: The Town of Billerica

The beautiful Merrimack Valley comprises several towns and municipalities, each with their own unique micro-culture and community. And they all have something of their own to offer to residents and visitors alike who visit the greater Merrimack Valley area. Today, we will focus on the Town of Billerica which is...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Family shocked to find ‘massive’ blue lobster on Cape Cod beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A family walking on a beach in Cape Cod made a once-in-a-lifetime find. The rare blue lobster was found by a Pittsburgh family that was in Truro for Thanksgiving. “It was massive,” said Eric Butterbaugh. “About two feet in length, that’s two boot-lengths with the boots...
TRURO, MA
universalhub.com

7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters

Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man found sleeping in Dorchester public school

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. The incident occurred at the Richard School, when staff found the man at the beginning of the day. Boston Public Schools released a statement, and said in part: “We were...
BOSTON, MA
hotelnewsresource.com

300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold

JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 $1,000 Winners

WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 2, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — Richdale. Thu, Dec 1, 2022 — $1,000 — Keno — Sunrise Market. Thu, Dec 1, 2022...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

Here’s where a local grandpa scratched for $4 million

Medi Pulaha of Norwood bought a lucky instant ticket from the game "$4,000,000 Spectacular." This Norwood grandpa is paying it forward with his $4 million win from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Medi Pulaha of Norwood plans on paying for his grandchildren’s education with his newfound funds, according to the Massachusetts...
NORWOOD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy