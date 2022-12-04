Read full article on original website
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
The Greater Merrimack Valley Spotlight: The Town of Billerica
The beautiful Merrimack Valley comprises several towns and municipalities, each with their own unique micro-culture and community. And they all have something of their own to offer to residents and visitors alike who visit the greater Merrimack Valley area. Today, we will focus on the Town of Billerica which is...
Family shocked to find ‘massive’ blue lobster on Cape Cod beach
TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A family walking on a beach in Cape Cod made a once-in-a-lifetime find. The rare blue lobster was found by a Pittsburgh family that was in Truro for Thanksgiving. “It was massive,” said Eric Butterbaugh. “About two feet in length, that’s two boot-lengths with the boots...
Mass. State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill
There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill from Monday night’s drawing, which was the highest prize amount won from that drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Powerball player matched the first five of their numbers to the numbers drawn on a 2X Power Play ticket, resulting...
Waltham nonprofit group raffling off two VIP packages to Taylor Swift’s sold out show at Gillette
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit group is raffling off two VIP packages to one of the three sold-out Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium in an effort to support people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to their website. The Arc of Massachusetts, based in Waltham,...
7 not so lucky for South Boston commuters
Andrew McCourt shows us the line for a 7 bus in South Boston around 8:30 a.m. He had some time to ponder the situation:. Can someone at the T help #7 riders understand why morning commuters have to constantly deal with this absurdity? You’re failing us. McCourt later learned...
Man found sleeping in Dorchester public school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. The incident occurred at the Richard School, when staff found the man at the beginning of the day. Boston Public Schools released a statement, and said in part: “We were...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
300 Year Old Dan'l Webster Inn in Sandwich, Massachusetts Sold
JLL Capital Markets closed the sale of the 48 key historic Danl Webster Inn. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the Dan’l Webster Inn, a 48-key historic inn within the Cape Cod community of Sandwich, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality...
From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteries
Time is running out for two upcoming Boston area housing lotteries. While rents are not as low as many of us would prefer, many are still quite attractive when compared to the $3,000 per month average rent for a Boston 1-bedroom apartment. According to the rental platform Zumper:
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 $1,000 Winners
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 2, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — Richdale. Thu, Dec 1, 2022 — $1,000 — Keno — Sunrise Market. Thu, Dec 1, 2022...
Here’s where a local grandpa scratched for $4 million
Medi Pulaha of Norwood bought a lucky instant ticket from the game "$4,000,000 Spectacular." This Norwood grandpa is paying it forward with his $4 million win from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Medi Pulaha of Norwood plans on paying for his grandchildren’s education with his newfound funds, according to the Massachusetts...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
North Shore Animal Hospital unexpectedly announces closing
Lynn, Mass. — North Shore Animal hospital abruptly announced that it will be closing its doors. The announcement came on social media that the hospital is going to be closing its doors later this month. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closing of North Shore...
Police close portion of Route 1A in Revere as Moroccan team fans celebrate World Cup win
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials asked drivers to temporarily avoid part of Route 1A in Revere on Tuesday, all due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace following Morocco’s victory over Spain in World Cup play. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the...
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
