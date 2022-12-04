ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 10

baking baby
3d ago

I think Rip deserves all of it. He was the only one, totally loyal to John. He’s been a true “son” from the beginning. Plus, he’s hot!

Reply
11
Larry Holt
1d ago

Tate is the 7th generation. he is an Indian, he marries an Indian,his kids are indians... when he gets the ranch it will fulfill the prophecy. It's pretty simple really. Seven generations later the Indians have the land back.

Reply
3
Related
Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
DARBY, MT
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Wide Open Country

Will Avery's Reappearance in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Mean the End of Kayce and Monica?

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) have been tested as a couple ever since the first season of Yellowstone. With a recent tragedy befalling Monica at the beginning of season 5, however, whatever sense of security viewers had about what's next for the couple may have gone out the window. That, coupled with the return of the somewhat mysterious ranch hand Avery (Tanaya Beatty), could mean the pair are essentially doomed for the foreseeable future. It's just a fan theory at this time, but let's look at where we are right now -- and be advised, there will be spoilers.
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy