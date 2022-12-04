ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Crime Commission to hold public meeting on drunk driving, criminal records

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make your voice heard at the next Crime Commission public meeting, which will be held this Monday.

Richmond’s Crime Commission will be holding a public meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at noon in the Pocahontas Building, located at 900 East Main Street in Richmond, in Committee Room B.

Grab your tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater with a special holiday presale

The committee will discussing ways to keep the community safe from drunk driving, and will also give an update on sealing and expunging criminal records.

You can sign up for public comment on the day of the meeting.

For those that cannot go to the meeting in person, it will be livestreamed on the Virginia Senate Video Stream .

You can read the complete meeting agenda here .

WRIC - ABC 8News

