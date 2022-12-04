This Catholic volleyball star reflected on a great season after winning PNJ's Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winners for the 2022-23 school year: Mallory Zettler from the Pensacola Catholic volleyball team.

The Crusaders senior outside hitter garnered 44.59 percent of the total vote in the PNJ’s online poll held after the Oct. 17-22 playing period. Each winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Zettler had 12 kills, seven digs, three aces and three total blocks during the Crusaders' five-set victory over Florida State University High School the District 1-3A Final.

Learn more about Zettler on and off the court after she spoke with PNJ sports reporter Patrick Bernadeau. Check back later for future winners and to vote in the next PNJ Athlete of the Week poll.

Q and A with Pensacola Catholic's Mallory Zettler

PNJ: Looking back, what was the best moment of your senior year on the volleyball court?

Zettler: "Honestly, I would say probably the District Final. We didn't know what to expect going into it because we hadn't seen Florida High at all this year. We were a little bit nervous, but we knew we were coming to go play. I think just winning felt really good because we won it in five sets. Winning that was a big accomplishment for us."

PNJ: What do you remember about that feeling of the team getting the final point that night?

Zettler: "We were down 11-4 in the fifth set and we actually ended up coming back. It ended up being 12-12, then we up 14-13 before (Florida High) missed its serve and then we won. It was a big relief because they were coming back after we got our lead. So it was super nerve-racking, but it was definitely a relief. It was a really good moment."

PNJ: The team eventually fell to Florida High at regionals, but the team had successful season, coming away with another district title and a winning record. How will you remember this past season?

Zettler: "I definitely hold it really close to my heart because I didn't play my junior year. So coming into it, I was a little bit nervous thinking if I'd be able to get back to it. And my team, the coaches, everyone was really great and welcoming. I just made so many friends that I just think it added a lot to my senior year and makes my senior year a lot more special."

PNJ: Why did you skip your junior year?

Zettler: "I just needed a break from volleyball. It was more of a mental thing, i just needed a year off and I needed a break. Coming back, I didn't know if I would enjoy it the way I did, but I definitely did."

PNJ: You mentioned your teammates. What is your favorite part about playing with that group of girls this year?

Zettler: "A lot of it is a bunch of different people from a bunch of different friend groups. It just kind of a diverse group of people and people that I wouldn't normally see myself being friends with, but volleyball brought us tonight and we were such a tight-knit team. I made a lot of great friendships out of it and we all played really well together."

PNJ: Speaking of that particular group, who was the funniest teammate?

Zettler: Probably Brystal Barnhill. She would jokingly say 'bump, set, spike.' It's kind of a cringy thing, but whenever we were down, especially in the district game, she would joke and it would lift the team up and make everyone not so angry."

PNJ: Who is the loudest teammate?

Zettler: "Amber Yates. She's just very encouraging, energetic and excited to be there. She lifted the team up."

PNJ: Who is the nicest teammate?

Zettler: "Probably Lexi Foland. She's just a great person, both in school and in volleyball. She was very positive. If you made a mistake, you knew that Lexi wasn't going to make a face at you. She was going to be like, 'Hey, you got it next time.'"

PNJ: We talked a little bit about your teammates, but here's a question about opponents. What was the one team that you enjoyed facing the most?

Zettler: "We went to a tournament in Tampa and that was the first time we played Gulf Breeze. And even though we lost all three times to Gulf Breeze, they were definitely the most competitive team that we played. Even if you lose, to me it's just really fun to play high-intensity volleyball. I love to win, but I like the intensity."

PNJ: When did you first start playing volleyball?

Zettler: "I was in fifth grade and I was really tiny. But then I grew taller, so that was nice. Seven years."

PNJ: What is your favorite thing about volleyball?

Zettler: "I love the intensity, it's kind of like an adrenaline rush when you're playing. Normally, I would think to throw my body on the floor to catch something, but doing that to get a volleyball there's something about it that's super fun. Hitting too, it's face-paced and I like it."

PNJ: How did you get ready for a match?

Zettler: "This year, our team would go warm up in the weight room with our partner. And I always warmed up with Lauren Nowak. We would go into the hallway, say a prayer first and we would bang on the walls and chat different things to hype ourselves up. We would always get super hyped up."

PNJ: Some things outside of volleyball. If you had one thing to eat for the rest of your life, what would that be?

Zettler: "This is really specific, but at Cactus Cantina, there have a Burrito Mexicana and I love it so much. I would eat it everyday."

PNJ: I love their quesadillas.

Zettler: "Oh my gosh, they're so good. The people there know me."

PNJ: If you had one place to travel to, where would you go?

Zettler: "Probably Italy. Because I've never been anywhere in Europe and it would be a really neat experience. I think it's a really beautiful place.

PNJ: If you had one superpower, what would it be?

Zettler: "Maybe mind-reading, because I'm super into psychology. So I think to know what other people are thinking is just really interesting to me."

PNJ: If you could switch places with anyone in the world for a week, who would you choose?

Zettler: "Maybe my parents. It would just make me feel grateful for everything that they do."

PNJ: What's on your music playlist?

Zettler: "Definitely a lot of country music. I like Khalid, but mostly country for sure."

PNJ: Lastly, who is the one person or people that helped motivate you during the season?

Zettler: "I don't want to choose just one person, because I think my team were so tight-knit and really supportive. We were all there to have fun and we were all there for the same reason. We all wanted to win and support each other regardless if we were playing or not. I don't know if I could choose one person; it's probably all of my team because I can't think of one specifically I guess."

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.