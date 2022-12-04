To me, kindness is what we need more of

The year was 1967. The place was Portland, Oregon. The venue, a Chinese restaurant. The time was New Year’s Eve.

My friends and I were high school seniors celebrating New Year’s Eve. There were 12 of us sitting at a long table. We were all talking, eating and laughing. Suddenly, we noticed an elderly woman sitting all by herself quietly crying. It was beyond heartbreaking to see this woman all alone on New Year’s Eve. Several of us went over to her table. She told us her husband had died and most of her friends were gone. She said she just couldn’t stay in the house all alone for one more night. We stayed and talked with her for about 20 minutes. She was glad to have some conversation with us and thanked us for sharing some time with her. She stopped weeping and began feeling better. We wished her good luck in the new year and returned to our table.

This was an example of kindness. Kindness is defined as being friendly, generous and considerate. Decades ago, my friends and I showed some kindness to a stranger who was lonely and sad. This is what our valley, state and country need more of today. People need to reach out to others who are having issues and help them cope better. Increased kindness would help our nation become more compassionate.

As many of The Desert Sun readers know, my partner Steve died in February. After 49 years of spending Thanksgivings together, he was obviously not here with me this holiday. Thanksgiving Day, I was busy doing errands when I received a text from my neighbors across the street. I don’t know them well. They told me they had left me something on my front porch. When I got home, I opened the front door and here were a dozen beautiful roses with a warm-worded card. How kind of these folks that I hardly know, to realize that being alone for the first time on Thanksgiving was emotionally tough. Having said that, I was lucky to have a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with a group of loving friends.

I have a friend named Kate who spends hours and hours each week rescuing dogs and trying to find homes for them. She works so hard to help our four-legged friends. So kindness to animals is also important to our wellbeing as a nation.

This holiday season I have heard of more toy drives and food drives than ever before. So many families are struggling, and it is so great that so many organizations helping to bring joy to others.

I am not a psychologist, but I believe that the man who shot all those people at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and the guy who shot those Walmart employees in Virginia never experienced a lot of kindness in their lives. Make no mistake, what they did was a horrific tragedy, but maybe those horrendous acts would have never happened had they experienced more kindness in their own lives.

You don’t need to be rich or famous to do kind acts. However, you will never know when some small act of generosity will change a person’s day or life. The motivational speaker Brian Tracy said it best, “You will regret many things in your life, but you will never regret being too kind or being too fair.”

Ray Matlock Smythe of Cathedral City is an author/retired teacher. He recently published, “Coping with Grief – My Personal Journey of Learning to Overcome Sorrow.” He can be reached at Rayme49@aol.com