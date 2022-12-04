ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good on Desert Hot Springs for holding shady landlords accountable

By EDITORIALS
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQTVA_0jWxd42b00

Corrupt landlords beware: Desert Hot Springs city council has approved a new ordinance to provide tenant relocation assistance in situations where the property owner refuses to compensate renters who are forced to move because of code violations.

As was recently reported by The Desert Sun’s Ani Gasparyan, Desert Hot Springs council will hold a second reading of the measure on Dec. 6, and it should take effect 30 days after that.

Consider it a wake up call to all landlords who’ve shirked fiscal responsibility, let properties fall into disrepair or have ignored tenants’ pleas. Simply put: The city will now hold landlords accountable to recoup taxpayer money spent to help tenants.

It’s rather unique to see a city stepping up like this on a case-by-case basis and we think this novel step for Desert Hot Springs perhaps will set an example for other cities in the valley that deal with the same complexities. The $1.4 million in funding for the ordinance comes from the city’s Housing Authority Fund.

Tenants are entitled to up to $10,000 for relocation and administrative hearings will be held by the deputy city manager. The city may opt to make payment of such relocation benefits as necessary to help the displaced tenant relocate, up to the amount payable by the property owner.

The city may recover from the property owner any amount paid to a tenant – if a landlord fails, neglects, or refuses to pay relocation benefits, as a penalty, the city is also entitled to recover an additional amount, not to exceed $10,000.

If the landlord does not pay the fees or reimburse the city any tenant relocation funds it has extended, the city may put a lien on the property.

Tenants will also be held accountable. The ordinance addresses various exceptions, including if the tenant has caused or substantially contributed to the damaged condition of the property, or if the tenant has refused maintenance repairs, or if the tenant is in default in payment of rent, unless rent is being lawfully withheld by the tenant.

Kudos to the city council for providing actionable support for its residents. We think this is a smart way to leverage city funds. This measure should help make Desert Hot Springs a more attractive place for renters, because they’ll know the city has their backs. And it might encourage landlords to do more to proactively maintain their properties, creating a virtuous cycle and contributing to the city’s renaissance.

