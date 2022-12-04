ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

It was inappropriate for Holstege to attend the Section 14 rally

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Those evicted from Section 14 in Palm Springs and their descendants just amended their claim for reparations from the City of Palm Springs to $2 billion, an astronomical amount, and there at their rally in Los Angeles was Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege. Incredibly inappropriate, but I'm not surprised. I voted for Holstege in the race for the open California State Assembly seat not because I thought she was a good candidate, far from it, but because I wanted to get her off the Palm Springs City Council. I figured she could do less damage as 1 of 80 instead of 1 of 5 on the city council. Based on the current vote count it looks like we may be stuck with her for two more years, I just hope the rest of the council shows more common sense than she does.

Rick Groger, Palm Springs

Why aren't Section 14 evictees seeking money from the Agua Caliente tribe?

My parents moved us to Palm Desert in 1959. I actually saw Section 14, unlike most of the reparations activists. As per The Desert Sun article they now seek up to $2 billion from the City of Palm Springs. What seems to be left out of the equation is that Section 14 was Indian land and they also benefited from the new leases on Section 14 land. Why aren’t they named in the suit to share the reparations cost if ever approved? Please correct me if I’m wrong.

Gordon W. Beers, Rancho Mirage

Through this latest tragedy, the LGBTQ community is here for one another

My husband and I live full-time in La Quinta these days, but Colorado is very special to me. It’s where I moved right out of college 25 years ago, where I became the adult I am, the person I am, came out, where I went to my first gay bar, where I realized I was not alone, and where I was part of a community. LGBTQ establishments are supposed to be a safe place where you can find people like you, find yourself, and see yourself. Today, again, I think about how unsafe these places can now feel because of homophobia, transphobia and gun violence.

I think of those in their early 20s, like I was, looking to belong and looking to see others like them and know they’re part of something bigger. Today, many people looking for that experience are now going to stay closeted, stay quiet, stay alone, and stay confused because they are afraid to seek belonging for very different reasons…because they’re afraid to be murdered while simply trying to be themselves.

Hate aside, the LGBTQ community is here for one another and will continue to be a safe space for one another.

Chris Brimble, La Quinta

ukenreport.com

Amber Duff Topples Longtime MSWD Director

DESERT HOT SPRINGS — Political newcomer Amber Duff, a payroll administrator and parent of a toddler, single-handedly stopped Nancy Wright from securing an eighth term on the Mission Springs Water District board of directors. Duff and Wright were both vying to represent Division 1. At the time of her...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks.   "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
viewpointsonline.org

FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside

It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses

PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
PERRIS, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California

53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries

The Board of Supervisors today signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward.    Supervisor Karen Spiegel took issue with the Executive Office's use of The post Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report

In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley

With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
times-advocate.com

Stater Brothers store to close

Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
The HD Post

Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rate

HESPERIA – The Hesperia Unified School District (HUSD) is hiring substitute teachers, until March 1, 2023, for substitute teachers at a $250 daily rate. As California has struggled to find enough substitutes to fill classrooms in recent years, lawmakers have made it easier to become a substitute teacher.
HESPERIA, CA
d23.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design

Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Possible pitfalls seen for Inland industrial market in 2023

Higher interest rates are affecting the economy, including the local industrial market, according to several local brokers. Neither is predicting a disaster, just a slower-than-normal year. Despite rising interest rates and threats of a recession, the Inland Empire industrial market performed extremely well in 2022. During the third quarter, industrial...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
