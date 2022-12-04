Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids
A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
chevydetroit.com
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
The Oakland Press
Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors
The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
HometownLife.com
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Today's Holiday Events for the Border Cities
Sarnia, Ontario's nighttime holiday parade.Photo byGoogle. December starts out with a whirl of lights and everything that says "Holiday Season!" If you are fortunate to live near the Sarnia, Ontario and Port Huron, Michigan border then you get the best of both worlds and get to see all the festivities of both cities.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
grocerydive.com
First Meijer Grocery locations set to debut in January
Meijer expects to open the first two stores based on its new Meijer Grocery concept on Jan. 26, 2023, the retailer announced Monday. The locations, which are in the southeast Michigan communities of Orion Township and Macomb Township, will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet each — substantially smaller than the hundreds of supercenters Meijer operates across six Midwestern states.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit, Amazon put on holiday event for local grieving families
DETROIT – Detroit nonprofit, Caleb’s Kids, partnered with Amazon to put on a holiday event for families who lost a parent to suicide. Caleb’s Kids, a youth organization that focuses on mental wellness and suicide prevention, threw a holiday party for local families on Saturday. The holidays...
State vet urges residents to keep pets vaccinated after kitten infected with rabies
(CBS DETROIT) - The state veterinarian is urging Michigan residents to vaccinate their pets after a six-month-old kitten was found with rabies in Oakland County.Officials say the kitten was found as a stray about six weeks before it was diagnosed. The kitten was taken to a clinic for not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and being unable to use its hindlimb. It was euthanized when it became more ill."While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan's wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Dr. Nora Wineland, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development state veterinarian. "Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."According to MDARD, 47 rabid animals were detected in Michigan this year as of Nov. 28 -- 45 bats, one cat and one skunk in 24 counties.Rabies can be reported to the State Veterinarian's Office For more information on rabies, visit www.michigan.gov/rabies.
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
thedakotaplanet.com
Adopt a Pet for the Holidays!
As the holiday season approaches everyone loves spending time with family and friends and having a home to get comfy and relax in. Sadly, thousands of pets don’t have a loving home to relax in. Animals that don’t have a home are stuck in small cages by themselves for the holidays. There are over 250 animals in the Detroit Animal Shelter. These animals get here by being brought in by animal control found wandering the streets or by families giving them away.
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Top-Dog’ photo contest to promote pet licenses
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re wondering what to get your pet for Christmas, the Livingston County Animal Shelter recommends a license - if you don’t already have one. The shelter is teaming up with the Livingston County Treasure’s Office to spread the word about the importance of a pet license as part of its License to Love campaign.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Schools instructor receives national award
Juwan Willis, Sr., an ASE Certified automotive technician at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Pontiac, was recently honored with a national achievement award — the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, according to a press release. The ASE annual awards honor top scorers of the ASE Certification...
