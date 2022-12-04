Read full article on original website
Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse
Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 95-66 victory against Oakland on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Oakland_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards,...
Watch: SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim post game following Oakland win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The SU men’s basketball team returned home on Tuesday night, cruising past visiting Oakland 95-66. Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combine for 36 points on 16-19 shooting from the field. The win improves Syracuse to 5-4 overall (1-0 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday at home against rival […]
orangefizz.net
The Biggest Needs in the Transfer Portal
The floodgates opened yesterday and the transfer portal has already gone crazy. If you were keeping up with live updates it seemed like there were bunches of players entering the portal every single minute. Some big names released announcements of their intentions to play football at other schools. To keep up with the marketplace here’s the link to the homepage: https://247sports.com/Season/2023-Football/TransferPortalTop/.
sujuiceonline.com
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Axe: Garrett Shrader’s commitment to Syracuse football eases portal paranoia as QBs flee ACC
Syracuse, N.Y. — Next year was top of mind for Syracuse University football quarterback Garrett Shrader just as it was with several quarterbacks in the ACC on Monday. The difference was Shrader spoke firmly and fondly about returning to Syracuse while a mass exodus occurred around him in the league at football’s most important position.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
The Pinstripe Bowl becomes the Mark Coyle bowl: AD hired SU’s Dino Babers and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck
Syracuse, N.Y. — There will be a familiar face in the suites at Yankee Stadium when Syracuse football squares off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served in the same position at Syracuse immediately prior to his move to the Big Ten school in 2016.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
syracuse.com
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse
Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
Syracuse police chase ends in crash, 2 seriously hurt, 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl found, police say
Update Tuesday: 3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit that ends in crash. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that left two people in another vehicle seriously injured Sunday night, police said. Police said they recovered more than 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
localsyr.com
What’s Going Around: 12-5-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices. Flu (Children not vaccinated) Sore throats (strep and viral)
cnycentral.com
Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
iheartoswego.com
Holly Harrington – December 3, 2022
Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason. Holly will be greatly missed by her surviving brothers and sisters: George E. Harrington (Kathy) of North Carolina, Rose M. Harrington of Oswego, Doris A. Matthews (Tanya) of Oswego, and Timothy P. Harrington (Kelly) of Oswego; her Nieces and Nephews: George L. Harrington of North Carolina, Tera El-Hage of Oswego, Ted El-Hage (Shelby) of Oswego, and Darcy Daniszewski (Travis) of Fulton; Great Nieces and Nephews: Thomas Remington, Mary Rose Ladd, and Maren Tala El-Hage.
Cazenovia native writes and illustrates guide to Cazenovia
CAZENOVIA — Local writer and artist Caitlin Clonan recently self-published a new book about her hometown called “This is Cazenovia.”. The 75-page book is an illustrated guidebook for the local area that aims to promote the town and its local establishments. “This is Cazenovia” explores everything from where...
