Syracuse, NY

Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Oakland

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 95-66 victory against Oakland on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Oakland_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards,...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

The Biggest Needs in the Transfer Portal

The floodgates opened yesterday and the transfer portal has already gone crazy. If you were keeping up with live updates it seemed like there were bunches of players entering the portal every single minute. Some big names released announcements of their intentions to play football at other schools. To keep up with the marketplace here’s the link to the homepage: https://247sports.com/Season/2023-Football/TransferPortalTop/.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Oakland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team return to the JMA Wireless Dome for a weeknight matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. You can watch the game on the ACC Network. Here is where to find that station. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to...
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. added to 2023 St. Joe’s Amp concert lineup in Syracuse

Another concert has been added to the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 16, the rock bands announced Monday. Their “The Big Night Out” summer tour dates also include Upstate New York stops on Aug. 6 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Aug. 8 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

What’s Going Around: 12-5-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices. Flu (Children not vaccinated) Sore throats (strep and viral)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader

Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Holly Harrington – December 3, 2022

Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason. Holly will be greatly missed by her surviving brothers and sisters: George E. Harrington (Kathy) of North Carolina, Rose M. Harrington of Oswego, Doris A. Matthews (Tanya) of Oswego, and Timothy P. Harrington (Kelly) of Oswego; her Nieces and Nephews: George L. Harrington of North Carolina, Tera El-Hage of Oswego, Ted El-Hage (Shelby) of Oswego, and Darcy Daniszewski (Travis) of Fulton; Great Nieces and Nephews: Thomas Remington, Mary Rose Ladd, and Maren Tala El-Hage.
OSWEGO, NY

