2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Price Increases In November
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a few changes and updates over the refreshed 2022 model year, ushering in the fifth model year for the latest fourth generation. Notably, GM applied a price increase to the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 this past November. Last month, GM raised the MSRP for...
Here’s Why Your GMC Terrain May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain examples of the GMC Terrain may exhibit a reduction in engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a related fix to be performed by a GM technician. Per a recent report by GM TechLink, some units of the 2018 through 2022...
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
2023 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Wireless Charging Available Again
Last month, GM Authority reported that some units of the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban would be built without their wireless phone charging feature. Now, the option is available once again. GM Authority has exclusively learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally...
Buick Envision Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
The Buick Envision is the Tri-Shield brand’s two-row, five-passenger mid-size crossover, slotting in above the Buick Encore GX and below the Buick Enclave with regard to Buick’s vehicle lineup. Now, the Buick Envision has been recognized as a top vehicle for fitting three child seats across the second row.
GM’s Cruise Seeking To Enter More Markets In 2023
Cruise, GM’s autonomous robotaxi service, recently announced that it will expand its coverage in the cities of Phoenix and Austin, while driver-manned Cruise Origin units have starting roaming the streets of San Francisco. In order to capitalize on its autonomous vehicle technology, GM’s Cruise has announced its intention to scale up operations to field thousands of vehicles in a larger number of markets by 2030.
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X, AEV Edition Configurator Now Live
Having received a refresh for the 2022 model, the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 brings a few choice updates, such as the addition of standard AEV equipment for the “regular” Sierra AT4X as well as the introduction of the all-new Sierra AT4X AEV Edition. Now, prospective customers can spec the AT4X as they see fit via the GMC online configurator.
GM Stock Value Down 1 Percent During Week Of November 28 – December 2, 2022
The value of GM stock decreased during the week of November 28th to December 2nd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.90 per share, representing a decrease of $0.56 per share, or 1.38 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $40.46.
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Off-Road Readiness Package
Customers eager to take the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the dirt may be interested in the new Off-Road Readiness Package, which adds in a variety of trail-ready equipment perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The new Off-Road Readiness Package for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is tagged...
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production Begins At GM CAMI Plant
Full-scale production of the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van is now underway at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The milestone was marked by a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The launch of full-scale production for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (previously...
2023 Chevy Spin Adds Two New Trim Levels In Brazil
Seven months after the launch of the updated 2023 Chevy Spin lineup in Brazil, General Motors has just added two new trim levels for the twelfth model year of Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV in the South American country. The automaker is introducing two new variants of the 2023 Chevy Spin...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,500 In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers a $2,500 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 Sierra 1500 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 when selecting the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
Jay Leno Drives The 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442: Video
Jay Leno is back, and this time, he’s climbing behind the wheel of a rare 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41 in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. If you’ve never heard of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41, you’re not alone. Offered for a very limited time as a high-performance model to meet SCCA homologation, only a few hundred examples were produced, and now, we’re checking out the backstory behind this little two-door, as well as what it’s like to drive on the street.
Cadillac XT4 Sales Leap 930 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT4 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 5,838 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 930 percent compared to 567 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
Chevy C10 S2SLA Build Brings Electron-Powered Hotness: Video
Say what you will about EV powertrains – at this point, there’s no denying that batteries and electric motors can combine for some truly striking performance potential. That much is obvious with the EV-powered Chevy C10 ripping it up in the following feature video. Coming to us from...
Buick Enclave Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Buick Enclave discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on 2022 and 2023 Enclave models, plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days on the 2022 Enclave. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $369 per month for 24 months on...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year of the latest fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing a number of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Yukon just got a new price increase for all trim levels and configurations. Going forward, all 2023...
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Tahoe Production Will Start
The Chevy Tahoe is due for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bringing changes to both the interior and the exterior of the popular full-size SUV. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Tahoe will kick off. Sources close to the matter have exclusively...
