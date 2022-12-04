Jay Leno is back, and this time, he’s climbing behind the wheel of a rare 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41 in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. If you’ve never heard of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41, you’re not alone. Offered for a very limited time as a high-performance model to meet SCCA homologation, only a few hundred examples were produced, and now, we’re checking out the backstory behind this little two-door, as well as what it’s like to drive on the street.

6 HOURS AGO