4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Watching for wet snow on Friday
All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
CBS 58
Dense fog Wednesday morning, then wet snow Thursday into Friday
A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Visibility is down to only a few hundred feet in some locations. With continued clouds above the fog and a very light wind we likely see the fog linger through at least late morning if not beyond. The advisory lasts until 10 AM.
CBS 58
Cold weather do's and don'ts for Milwaukee homeowners
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is no denying that winter weather has officially arrived in Southeast Wisconsin, but one expert says it is not too late to ensure that area homes are prepared for the frigid conditions. Alex Steinberger, Service Manager for Midwest Heating and Cooling joined us on Wednesday,...
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
CBS 58
How to add a local touch to the holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the 2022 holiday season inches closer to an end, VISIT Milwaukee wants to remind everyone that there are experiences and gifts available at Milwaukee-area businesses that can not only be unique and personal but can also help avoid the long lines of big box retailers.
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Christmas Lane is a holiday tradition
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
CBS 58
2nd annual Wild Lights event illuminates the Milwaukee County Zoo this December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the second annual Wild Lights event this December. They spent six weeks installing millions of lights. "Some of these sculptures have tens-of-thousands of lights on them, and they're heavy," said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, with the Milwaukee County Zoo. There are rhinos,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin taking part in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day for Milwaukee County Salvation Army
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season means a familiar sound while shopping for gifts that are destined to go underneath the Christmas tree, and that is the sound of Salvation Army bells ringing during the annual Red Kettle Campaign. As Salvation Army volunteers ring and collect donations in their...
CBS 58
Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!
Max and Payne are five moth old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
CBS 58
County looking at all options for Mitchell Park Domes' future
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A new resolution on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes is heading to Milwaukee County supervisors after being approved by the committee Tuesday, Dec. 6. This new resolution aims to get estimates to demolish, restore, or even renovate the Domes. The question of how...
CBS 58
'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
