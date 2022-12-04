ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dense fog Wednesday morning, then wet snow Thursday into Friday

A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning. Visibility is down to only a few hundred feet in some locations. With continued clouds above the fog and a very light wind we likely see the fog linger through at least late morning if not beyond. The advisory lasts until 10 AM.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cold weather do's and don'ts for Milwaukee homeowners

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is no denying that winter weather has officially arrived in Southeast Wisconsin, but one expert says it is not too late to ensure that area homes are prepared for the frigid conditions. Alex Steinberger, Service Manager for Midwest Heating and Cooling joined us on Wednesday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

How to add a local touch to the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the 2022 holiday season inches closer to an end, VISIT Milwaukee wants to remind everyone that there are experiences and gifts available at Milwaukee-area businesses that can not only be unique and personal but can also help avoid the long lines of big box retailers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

County looking at all options for Mitchell Park Domes' future

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- A new resolution on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes is heading to Milwaukee County supervisors after being approved by the committee Tuesday, Dec. 6. This new resolution aims to get estimates to demolish, restore, or even renovate the Domes. The question of how...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

'Man! I feel like a woman!'; Shania Twain headed to Fiserv Forum in 2023

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the most successful recording artists in country and pop music history is headed to Milwaukee in 2023. Shania Twain's 2023 "Queen of Me Tour" will stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 31, 2023 during the tour's second leg. The date was announced in a press release touting 19 new fall dates being added to the tour following "phenomenal demand" for tickets to shows on the first leg of the tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy