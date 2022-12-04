Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
myalbertlea.com
Gerald Luverne Brown
Gerald Luverne Brown of Albert Lea, age 95 died on November 30, 2022 at St. Johns on Fountain Lake Woodlands. A memorial service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Monday December 5, 2022 at 11am, with a visitation an hour prior. Pastor Loren Olson will be officiating.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
KIMT
$100,000 lottery prize goes to North Springs man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Nora Springs man has won a $100,000 prize from an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Anthony Moore, 34, bought a "Hit It Big!" scratch game at the Casey's General Store on E. Congress Street in Nora Springs and claimed the second top prize. "I go in...
kiow.com
Una Vocis to Honor the Late Dr. Gene Kuehn During Christmas Concert December 10
Una Vocis Choral Ensemble, under the direction of Dennis Lee, will present its annual holiday concert, Prairie Christmas, on Saturday, December 10 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, at 7:00 p.m. Featuring choral works by Midwestern composers, the concert will present the premiere performance of Joseph Was the Earthly Father, by Clear Lake’s Mary Jane Crail, in honor of the late Dr. Gene Kuehn. Gene sang with Una Vocis for many years and served on the group’s Board of Trustees. He is remembered for his quick wit, generosity, and lovely baritone voice.
KIMT
"Toys for Tots" in need of help in Mason City
The annual "Toys for Tots" program says they haven't been getting as many toys and donations this year. The program is looking for new unwrapped toys and volunteers to help sort them.
kiow.com
New Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment is Essential to the Area
Volunteer firefighters are vital in our area, but they’re retiring in droves and new recruits are direly needed to join the ranks. Members of the Iowa Firefighters Association plan to appeal to state lawmakers in the upcoming session to help get more people interested in volunteering. The association’s past president Jason Barrick, who serves on the Iowa Falls Fire Department, says new incentives are needed at the state and local level.
Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Tree Has Over 80,000 Lights
This tiny Iowa town just might have the best Christmas Tree in the entire Hawkeye State. It's a sight that's even more remarkable to see in person than in the pictures. With over 80,000 lights, this tree illuminates the night sky in a truly memorizing way. According to the Iowa...
KGLO News
Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
kiow.com
Forest City Council Discuss Golf Course Agreement
The Forest City Council is looking into helping the Bear Creek Golf Course with some maintenance issues. The city is proposing to enter into an agreement to help with the operation of the course according to Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman. Initially the city proposed the idea of allocating monies...
kiow.com
Childcare Funding Part of a Modernization Program
Area cities are coping with two large issues, affordable housing and childcare. At the Forest City YMCA, there is a waiting list. Private daycare programs are also at capacity. Along with it comes the cost for childcare which in some cases is steadily increasing. Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, a Republican...
kchanews.com
Charles City School to Start, Dismiss 15 Minutes Earlier for ’23-24 School Year
Students in Charles City schools will start classes 15 minutes earlier in the 2023-24 school year. That’s Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist, who says another new feature for next school year will be a pair of three-day weekends following parent-teacher conferences in the fall and in spring. Lundquist says the...
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Discuss EMS Services
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will present to the board on two different fronts. The first will be the current state of secondary roads and any current or pending projects. The second will be to get new snow equipment for the road department.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Discuss Drainage Projects
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to hear County Engineer Jeremy Purvis’ report on Secondary Roads and to consider payroll changes. He will ask the board to approve a final payment on the bridge project BROS-SWAP-C041(125)—FE-41 to Merryman Bridge Construction Company. Drainage matters will...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to scamming local store out of over $10,000 as an employee
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft charge after scamming a local store out of over $10,000 while employed there. 27-year-old Emily Schumaker was charged with first-degree theft in July. A criminal complaint says she worked as an employee through CVS inside of Target in Mason City. Schumaker over a period of a couple of months allegedly refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and on a gift card, with a total amount over $10,000 during that time.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Comments / 0