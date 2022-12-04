Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Film Pioneer and Red Sea Film Festival Founder Mahmoud Sabbagh Unveils Latest Feature ‘Last Party in Rumah Desert’ (Exclusive)
Mahmoud Sabbagh, the groundbreaking Saudi director, producer and screenwriter whose 2016 debut feature Barakah Meets Barakah became the first Saudi title to debut at the Berlinale, has unveiled his third film project. The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that Sabbagh — who was instrumental in the creation of the Red Sea Film Festival and was its director until stepping down in 2020 to return to filmmaking — is now in production on Last Party in Rumah Desert. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Malcolm X' Finally Screens in Saudi Arabia 30 Years After Historic Filming in MeccaAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe...
See Which Films Are Oscars-Eligible in the Animated, Documentary, and International Feature Categories
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...
Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Humiliated Ron Howard From Being Booed at a Film Festival for ‘Willow’
Although Clint Eastwood barely knew the director, he still went to support Ron Howard during an embarrassing moment earlier in Howard’s career.
People are calling 'best film of 2022' the 'most interesting movie ever made'
It's time for a trip to the cinema because viewers are calling a new film from director Mark Mylod 'the most interesting movie ever made'. It's high praise in a world where there are thousands and thousands of movies to choose from, but the wealth of rave reviews proves there's at least some truth to it.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
‘Elvis,’ ‘Mystery Road: Origin’ Dominate Australia’s AACTA Craft Awards
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis dominated the film categories at the Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Industry Awards on Monday, while crime series prequel Mystery Road: Origin took top honors in the television section. Hosted by Aussie screen veteran Rove McManus, the AACTA Industry Awards were held at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney’s historic entertainment quarter — marking the first time the show took place in person since the start of the pandemic. The ceremony honored Australia’s finest craft practitioners of 2022. It will be followed Wednesday by the main AACTA ceremony, honoring the year’s best films, series and performances. More from The...
Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for Till
Goonies and Indiana Jones alum Ke Huy Quan also won outstanding supporting performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a big night. The film won the top prize, best feature, at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Monday, and actor Ke Huy Quan won outstanding supporting performance as well. Everything Everywhere is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) and also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong. Quan, 51, said in his speech, "This...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Coppola-backed Decentralized Pictures Partners with Kevin Smith on SMODCastle Film Festival and DCP Film Financing Award
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decentralized Pictures Foundation (DCP) and acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith have announced a partnership on initiatives to support aspiring filmmakers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006083/en/ As a pioneer in independent and low-budget films, Kevin Smith embodies the success stories Decentralized Pictures aims to see arise from its platform and awards process. (Photo: Business Wire)
Collider
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' Sets Theatrical Release Date
Those who love the most auteur of auteur filmmakers, Wes Anderson, will rejoice at the news that his eleventh feature film, Asteroid City, has finally been penciled in for a 2023 release date. Fans of Anderson will be able to kick off their 2023 summers with a healthy dose of...
‘Pacifiction’ Tops Cahiers du Cinema’s Best Films of 2022 List
For fans of lists ranking movies, days don’t get much better than today. Sight & Sound just released the results of its once-in-a-decade Greatest Films of All Time poll, and IndieWire has revealed our 25 Best Movies of 2022. And now, the world’s oldest film publication, Cahiers du Cinema, has joined the action as well. The magazine famously launched the careers of French New Wave icons such as Jean-Luc Godard, but it has recently been plagued by a staff revolt that led to mass resignations. But that didn’t stop Cahiers du Cinema from releasing its top 10 films of 2022 (via...
‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’
British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers. Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
SFGate
Meet Red-Beret Girl: TikTok’s Favorite Revolting Child
Meesha Garbett doesn’t think she’s a rebel. In all honesty, the 14-year-old isn’t even sure she’d call herself a professional dancer. That is at least, not yet. From the small town of Telford in Shropshire, England, Garbett tells Rolling Stone she’s been dancing since she was three, which has allowed her to pick up choreography easily. That skill has manifested into some major credits for the young actress and dancer, including parts in a George Ezra music video, Jingle Jangle, and the theatrical version of Cats. But her biggest role yet has already been making waves weeks before its U.S debut: the upcoming Netflix movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (based on the West End musical and the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, but not the 1996 film). On the cast list, you’ll see Garbett’s name by Hortensia. But on TikTok, she’s known as Red Beret Girl.
Nicolas Winding Refn's Copenhagen Cowboy cuts an imposing figure in new trailer
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then it's no wonder why Netflix would release Copenhagen Cowboy, Nicolas Winding Refn's latest cinematic quest for vengeance, smack dab in the middle of winter. The new six-episode series stars Danish actor Angela Bundalovic (also of Netflix's The Rain) as Miu, who...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
‘The Woman King’ editor Terilyn A. Shropshire on cutting together the film’s biggest battle scenes [Exclusive Video Interview]
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.] Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her...
SFGate
Asian Academy Creative Awards Unveil 2022 Winners: Singapore Scores Big on Night One
Singapore-originated programs were the big winners on Night One of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Wednesday at the Asia TV Forum. The first night of the awards, which are largely dedicated to unscripted programs, saw the awards’ host nation of Singapore claim seven prizes. Post-war drama “This Land Is Mine” won for best sound, while national broadcaster Mediacorp picked up awards for best news anchor and best direction in non-fiction.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Comments / 0