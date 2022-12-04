Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.
cenlanow.com
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police investigating 4 Fentanyl-related deaths; warns public about the drug
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department announced they have responded to approximately four Fentanyl-related deaths in the span of 72 hours. Detectives are currently investigating the source of the drug. The use of illegal drugs is against the law. Any person found...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and...
cenlanow.com
Two NELA schools recognized as two of the 41 Louisiana Comeback campuses, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading and math
BATON ROGUE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools, from 21 parishes, as Louisiana Comeback campuses. Quitman High School of Jackson Parish and Boley Elementary School of Ouachita Parish are two of these 41 campuses that have earned the prestigious honor.
cenlanow.com
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Dec. 6, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
cenlanow.com
NBC 10’s Sidney Lain meets with local man to receive insight on cigar box guitar history and how they are created
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cigar box guitars have been around since the early 1800s and have been used by many musical artists. NBC 10’s Sidney Lain meets with a local man who makes cigar box guitars and gives viewers a tutorial. Be sure to tune in to...
cenlanow.com
Open house event to take place at the Wellspring on December 15th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Wellspring will host an open house event. After more than two and a half years spent repairing the damages caused by local tornadoes in 2020, the Wellspring will return to 1515 Jackson Street.
