ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Dec. 6, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Open house event to take place at the Wellspring on December 15th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Wellspring will host an open house event. After more than two and a half years spent repairing the damages caused by local tornadoes in 2020, the Wellspring will return to 1515 Jackson Street.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy