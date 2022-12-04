Read full article on original website
WRAL
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
CNN — Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade. More than 20,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics and...
WRAL
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
CNN — Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade...
WRAL
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
CNN — The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation...
WRAL
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
CNN — Explosions at two Russian air bases Monday have focused attention on Ukraine's efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery -- both satellite and photographs -- indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future. When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator. But the chips the factory will manufacture carry far more significance than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to U.S. security.
WRAL
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
CNN — Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast...
WRAL
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
CNN — Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at...
