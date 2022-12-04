Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future. When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator. But the chips the factory will manufacture carry far more significance than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to U.S. security.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO