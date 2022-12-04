ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal

CNN — Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
WRAL

US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas

CNN — Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at...
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
WRAL

Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program

CNN — Explosions at two Russian air bases Monday have focused attention on Ukraine's efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery -- both satellite and photographs -- indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
WRAL

Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month

CNN — Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade...
WRAL

TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit

CNN — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL

Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing

CNN — The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix. President Joe Biden visited the manufacturer's site in Phoenix and spoke about bringing jobs and investment to Arizona, calling TSMC's commitment "the...
PHOENIX, AZ
WRAL

UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal' torment

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday decried the “colossal” torment Ukraine is suffering from "senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. That view was echoed by the United States and its Western allies at a U.N. Security Council meeting, but strongly opposed...
WRAL

US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October

CNN — The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up only 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and weaker global demand weighed on exports both months.
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future. When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator. But the chips the factory will manufacture carry far more significance than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to U.S. security.
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is named TIME magazine's person of the year

CNN — TIME magazine has named Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader whose attempt to fight off Russia's invasion of his country has won widespread acclaim, as its person of the year, alongside "the spirit of Ukraine." "Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr...
WRAL

Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy

CNN — Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased. Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 425 points, or 1.3% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.7% and 2.1% respectively.
WRAL

CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low

CNN — Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy