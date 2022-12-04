Read full article on original website
WRAL
UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal
CNN — Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
WRAL
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
CNN — Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy. The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at...
WRAL
Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Saudi Arabia amid tensions with US
CNN — Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Wednesday for a multiple-day visit, China's official news agency Xinhua reported, amid frayed ties between the two countries and the United States. Saudi state TV showed Xi walking down the steps of his presidential aircraft...
WRAL
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
CNN — The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation...
WRAL
Russian nationals fighting for Ukraine vow to resist Moscow's forces 'until the end'
CNN — A soldier in a Ukrainian uniform morosely contemplates the ruins of an Orthodox monastery in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. "This is a result of Putin's war," he says, angrily, as he paces through the wreck. "As a Christian, this is very offensive to me." The soldier, whose...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
WRAL
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
CNN — Explosions at two Russian air bases Monday have focused attention on Ukraine's efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery -- both satellite and photographs -- indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
WRAL
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
CNN — Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade...
WRAL
TSMC ups its Arizona chipmaking investment to $40 billion ahead of Biden's visit
CNN — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.
WRAL
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
CNN — The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix. President Joe Biden visited the manufacturer's site in Phoenix and spoke about bringing jobs and investment to Arizona, calling TSMC's commitment "the...
WRAL
UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal' torment
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday decried the “colossal” torment Ukraine is suffering from "senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. That view was echoed by the United States and its Western allies at a U.N. Security Council meeting, but strongly opposed...
WRAL
US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October
CNN — The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion. The latest reading was up only 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and weaker global demand weighed on exports both months.
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on microchips, the U.S. and the future. When President Biden visits a microchip factory under construction in Arizona, it might look like a political victory lap: The factory will bring $12 billion and thousands of jobs to an important swing state that just elected a Democratic governor and senator. But the chips the factory will manufacture carry far more significance than being a partisan maneuver. They are essential to U.S. security.
WRAL
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is named TIME magazine's person of the year
CNN — TIME magazine has named Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader whose attempt to fight off Russia's invasion of his country has won widespread acclaim, as its person of the year, alongside "the spirit of Ukraine." "Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr...
WRAL
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
CNN — Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased. Stocks sank Tuesday, the second straight day of losses on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 425 points, or 1.3% in midday trading. That follows a nearly 500-point slide on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 1.7% and 2.1% respectively.
WRAL
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
CNN — Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years.
