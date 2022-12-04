ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Morocco steals show, ousting Spain to move to quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — They call him "Bono" — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou — partly because it sounds like his last name and partly because he’s a showman, just like the U2 lead singer. Penalty shootouts, for keepers, offer the opportunity for the ultimate expression of...
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly join Al Nassr in January

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo has finalized terms on a remarkable move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to Spanish media reports. On the eve of Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Switzerland (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) and less than an hour before a national team press conference, a report from Madrid newspaper Marca stated Ronaldo will officially join Al Nassr on Jan. 1 next year.
FOX Sports

Portugal rolls with Cristiano Ronaldo on bench — will he stay there?

AL DAAYEN, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to hide his disappointment. Despite not being named to Portugal’s starting lineup by coach Fernando Santos for Tuesday’s round of 16 meeting with Switzerland — snapping a string of 18 consecutive World Cup starts dating to 2006 — the 37-year-old superstar put a brave face on before, during and after his team’s dominating 6-1 victory.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at about 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
Daily Mail

B- for the defense despite Matt Turner's heroics, A for midfield with Tyler Adams running the show, but a C for the forwards... Maurice Edu and DaMarcus Beasley grade the USMNT's performance at the World Cup in Qatar

FOX Sport pundits Maurice Edu and DaMarcus Beasley have dished out their grades for the USA national team at the World Cup, heaping praise on the midfield and detailing the struggles of the forward line. The punditry crew - led by Kate Abdo - graded team USA's defense, midfield, forwards,...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Brazil dominates South Korea, 4-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday on FOX with Brazil dominating South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar in the tournament's sixth match of the round of 16. Brazilian superstar Neymar was back in action for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta

Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
FOX Sports

The end of Cristiano Ronaldo as we know him

DOHA, Qatar – Imagine having half a billion friends and still being lonely. Imagine being the man everyone came to see yet being stuck on the bench. Imagine being Cristiano Ronaldo … and not being wanted. Unthinkable? Not now, not anymore, not after the most famous soccer player...
The Associated Press

France forward Giroud expects Mbappé to beat scoring records

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two days after Olivier Giroud broke the France national team’s goal-scoring record, he’s already looking behind his back at Kylian Mbappé. That’s fine with the 36-year-old veteran, who said Tuesday he is having fun with the man he described as the best striker he has ever played with.
BBC

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.

