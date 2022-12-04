Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Digital Trends
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
CNET
Your iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Just Isn't as Good Without This Simple Trick
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's approach to the always-on display for the iPhone 14 Pro series is different from what we've seen from Android -- and it's not necessarily a good thing. On...
Digital Trends
Mass shipment of Apple’s mixed-reality headset may be delayed
Just days after news emerged that Apple could be close to unveiling its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, new information suggests that mass shipments of the product may be delayed until the second half of 2023. The news comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose contacts in Apple’s supply chain have...
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
CBS News
Walmart holiday deal: Outfit an entire kitchen for $99 with this 4.9-star-rated The Pioneer Woman cookware deal
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 20-piece cast aluminum cookware set by The Pioneer Woman includes an 8-inch frypan, two-quart saucepan with lid, five-quart Dutch...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Despite near-term headwinds, Amazon looks positioned for long-term success.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Amazon and Alphabet Could Become the First $5 Trillion Companies
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 11’s controversial design returns in new ‘official’ renders
The OnePlus 11 Pro was slated to be the next OnePlus flagship for early 2023. However, as per a new report from Gadget Gang (in association with reliable tipster @OnLeaks), the leaked OnePlus 11 Pro in the past is in fact, the OnePlus 11, which will be the flagship for early 2023. Apart from that, we also have our first look at the ‘official’ renders of the next OnePlus flagship. It looks like the company is iterating the design from its 2022 designs, with controversial results.
Digital Trends
50-inch Samsung Frame TV is $400 off — but hurry
Eyeing a new TV in time for the holidays? Step right up — we’ve got one of the best TV deals you’ll find right here. You can grab this 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV for just $900, saving a whopping $400 off the regular price of $1,300 — and it’ll arrive by December 12, in time for the holidays. With such massive savings, you could treat yourself to some other home theater kit too, like a soundbar or headphones. This deal is sure to be super popular, and we’ve seen similar deals sell out in a flash, so don’t delay if you’re after a new TV — jump on this deal now, before it’s gone!
Digital Trends
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
On PC, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a plethora of settings you can tinker with to maximize performance. With the right settings, you can go from average to expert, so long as your machine supports them. But with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to pick the right settings on PC.
Walmart is practically giving away this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for $8 at its holiday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. During Walmart's Deals for Days holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly,...
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 13 review: the iPhone for the masses
“The iPhone 13 continues to be Apple's mainstay model, offering most of the value of the Pro at a lower price.”. The iPhone 13 is the new iPhone that Apple expects most people to buy, and it’s easy to see why. It has most of what makes the premium 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max great, including the blazing-fast A15 Bionic processor, an ultrawide camera, and a battery that easily provides than a full day of usage before you need to recharge.
