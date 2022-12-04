ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vegas Flat-Out Believes Lions Are Better than Vikings

“These days” in the NFL, one can generally assign between one and two points to the home team for a point-spread advantage. And because the Detroit Lions are now 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings at Ford Field in Week 14, Vegas oddsmakers believe the Lions are flat-out a better franchise at the moment than the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy