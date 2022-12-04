Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Alabama sheriff’s election challenged: Did voters go straight-ticket or deface Democratic logo?
A Republican candidate for sheriff in south Alabama filed a lawsuit this week challenging the two-vote victory declared for the incumbent, a Democrat. And the issue seems to come down to just a few ballots and how to interpret a few pen marks — whether they were straight ticket votes or just scribbles or defacement of the Alabama Democratic party logo.
Live results: Georgia Senate Runoff
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.
Montgomery lobbying firm that gave $30,000 to Katie Britt campaign reportedly hires her husband
A prominent Montgomery lobbying firm whose founding partners and employees donated nearly $30,000 to Sen.-elect Katie Britt’s campaign reportedly announced Tuesday that it hired Britt’s husband, Wesley Britt. Fine, Geddie & Associates said in a statement to Alabama Daily News that Wesley Britt would be based in the...
Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief
Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
wtva.com
4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Runoff Election Day has arrived- Here’s how you can vote today.
Georgia voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in a nationally watched Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker. In Columbus, all 25 city-wide precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your […]
Comments / 0