ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief

Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
wtva.com

4 former prison officers arrested on ethics, bribery charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
AL.com

‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy