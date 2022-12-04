ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

By Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8E6a_0jWxaw4b00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames visible.

Over 31 firefighters were on the scene and applied “aggressive interior operations” to knockdown the fire. The blaze was under control by 10:45 p.m.

One person was inside the home during the fire and died as a result of the blaze, according to the GFD.

The investigation into what caused the fire is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners concerned with speeding on Walker Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood say drivers treat their street like a racetrack. This week, they watched speeding almost take the lives of two teenagers. According to Greensboro police crash reports, a Honda was driving down Walker Avenue. Police estimate it was going double the speed limit at 60 miles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to Peachtree Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday morning around 12:30 am. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cherry Street closed for emergency repair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy