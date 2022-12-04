1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames visible.

Over 31 firefighters were on the scene and applied “aggressive interior operations” to knockdown the fire. The blaze was under control by 10:45 p.m.

One person was inside the home during the fire and died as a result of the blaze, according to the GFD.

The investigation into what caused the fire is active and ongoing.

